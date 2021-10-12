CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. nears deals with countries on eliminating digital taxes

By >Christopher Condon
accountingtoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration said it’s close to securing agreements from a number of countries on withdrawing their so-called digital service taxes, further clearing the path to a new global tax regime and avoiding a potentially damaging set of trade spats. U.S. Treasury Department officials, speaking on a call with reporters...

www.accountingtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
accountingtoday.com

SALT cap still in play as Democrats slash spending plan

The scaled-back spending package Democrats are wrangling over in Washington could still include a measure to expand or temporarily remove the cap on the federal deduction on state and local taxes. House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal said addressing the $10,000 limit imposed by Republicans in their 2017...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7 Chicago

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX
accountingtoday.com

3 moderate Dems ask Pelosi to pause global minimum tax work

Three moderate House Democrats are asking Speaker Nancy Pelosi to slow down a piece of President Joe Biden’s tax plan that would change the rules for the minimum levies that U.S. companies pay on their overseas income. The lawmakers are asking House leaders to wait on any change in international...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
accountingtoday.com

Treasury rips ‘misinformation’ on tax plan’s bank-data provision

The U.S. Treasury Department accused opponents of a key part of President Joe Biden’s tax plan of spreading “misinformation” as the administration tries to rally support for a proposal that’s found difficulty gaining traction in Congress. The plan would require financial institutions to report information about some bank accounts to...
INCOME TAX
accountingtoday.com

France says U.S. must drop tariff threat over digital taxes

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the U.S. must drop trade tariffs against European countries over digital levies after all sides joined a global agreement on overhauling international taxation. Speaking to Bloomberg Television in Washington, Le Maire said he has made a political commitment to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen...
U.S. POLITICS
accountingtoday.com

Global tax overhaul endorsed by G-20 finance ministers

Finance ministers from the world’s biggest economies endorsed a global accord overhauling how countries tax big corporations, setting it for approval by heads of state at a summit later this month. The Group of 20 ministers’ and central bank governors’ statement of support, following a meeting in Washington on Wednesday,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Tax Rate#U S Treasury Department#Facebook Inc#Alphabet Inc#Oecd
WDIO-TV

More than 130 countries reach deal on corporate minimum tax

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - More than 130 countries have agreed on a tentative deal that would make sweeping changes to how big, multinational companies are taxed in order to deter them from stashing their profits in offshore tax havens where they pay little or no tax. The agreement announced Friday...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Talks to remove digital taxes should end tariff risks -U.S. Treasury officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Negotiations over the withdrawal of existing digital services taxes after a landmark corporate tax deal should ultimately end the threat of tariff wars between the United States and several countries over the levies, U.S. Treasury officials said. In the OECD tax agreement https://www.oecd.org/tax/beps/statement-on-a-two-pillar-solution-to-address-the-tax-challenges-arising-from-the-digitalisation-of-the-economy-october-2021.pdf, 136 countries last Friday...
U.S. POLITICS
Neowin

OECD countries agree tax deal to get money from global tech firms

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has announced that it has agreed on a tax deal that will see global tech companies pay a 15% minimum tax rate wherever they operate from 2023. The deal was signed by 136 countries and jurisdictions which together represent more than 90% of global GDP.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Google
stockxpo.com

Countries Agree to Global Deal to Curb Tax Avoidance

Nearly 140 countries agreed Friday to the most sweeping overhaul of global tax rules in a century, a move that aims to curtail tax avoidance by multinational corporations and raise additional tax revenue of as much as $150 billion annually. But the accord, which is a decade in the making,...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Over 130 countries clinch a deal that could radically reshape how companies are taxed

CHANG: (Laughter). GURA: We're talking about 136 jurisdictions that represent 90% of the global GDP. GURA: That's according to the OECD, the organization that helped hammer out this deal. And a global minimum tax rate has been something the U.S. has been pushing for for decades, as companies have moved operations overseas. The big hurdle over the last few days was getting three countries on board. Ireland is one of them. The other two are Estonia and Hungary. Each of them has a very low corporate tax rate.
ECONOMY
wmleader.com

Nearly 140 countries agree to 15% minimum global corporate tax rate

Nearly 140 countries, representing more than 90 percent of the world’s GDP, agreed to set a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent Friday — in a sweeping overhaul of international tax rules that will clamp down on tax havens. The long-awaited deal still has to be implemented by lawmakers...
PERSONAL FINANCE
morningbrew.com

Nearly 140 Countries Agree to Updated Global Tax Framework

After years of bruising negotiations, 136 countries agreed yesterday to establish a global corporate minimum tax of 15% and laid out other measures that will help them scoop up more tax revenue from large, multinational corporations. How much revenue? As much as $150 billion annually, according to the Organization for...
ECONOMY
AFP

Cryptocurrencies can undermine effectiveness of US sanctions: Treasury

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals." Treasury sanctions work by blocking targets -- individuals, government officials or companies -- from using the US financial system, which in effect cuts them off from banking or profiting from trade in most of the world. But digital currencies and alternative payment platforms "offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system," the report said.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy