U.S. nears deals with countries on eliminating digital taxes

CHANG: (Laughter). GURA: We're talking about 136 jurisdictions that represent 90% of the global GDP. GURA: That's according to the OECD, the organization that helped hammer out this deal. And a global minimum tax rate has been something the U.S. has been pushing for for decades, as companies have moved operations overseas. The big hurdle over the last few days was getting three countries on board. Ireland is one of them. The other two are Estonia and Hungary. Each of them has a very low corporate tax rate.

