CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Scores of rabbits perish in Minnesota barn fire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

HOLLANDALE, Minn. (AP) — A fire in southern Minnesota has claimed the lives of more than 100 rabbits.

The Albert Lea Tribune reports the fire broke out in a barn north of Hollandale on Sunday night.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says a neighbor walking nearby saw the fire and reported it. The sheriff’s office says 117 rabbits died in the blaze. Three rabbits survived.

The cause of the fire remains unknown but authorities say they don’t suspect any foul play.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Body found in North Carolina river for second time in month

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A body has been found in a North Carolina river, the second such instance in just under three weeks, police said. The Asheville Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday that the body of Benjamin Lee Hoffman II, 40, of Asheville was found on Monday in the Swannanoa River. Police believe foul play was involved, but provided no additional details.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeborn, MN
Freeborn County, MN
Accidents
City
Hollandale, MN
County
Freeborn County, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
Freeborn County, MN
Crime & Safety
Hollandale, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Hollandale, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Police: Man faces charges in Dallas apartment explosion

DALLAS (AP) — A man suspected of causing an apartment explosion in Dallas that injured seven people, including four firefighters, is facing several felony charges. Police said Tuesday that Phillip Dankins, 28, faces seven counts of deadly conduct, according to The Dallas Morning News. They said in a statement that Dankins was associated with the Sept. 29 explosion but declined to provide details.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Indiana county’s attorney faces meth-dealing charges

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — The attorney for an eastern Indiana county who once served as its top prosecutor has been charged with dealing methamphetamines. Martin R. Shields, 67, was arrested Tuesday and charged in Henry Circuit Court with two counts of dealing in meth and two counts of possession of meth. Shields, of New Castle, was released from the county jail after posting a $25,000 surety bond and a $2,200 cash bond.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barn Fire#Rabbits#Minn#Accident#Ap#The Albert Lea Tribune
The Associated Press

NC prisons move to digital mail for offenders

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Offenders at North Carolina’s 55 state prisons won’t get cards, photos or handwritten letters anymore. Instead, officials said they will receive a printed-out versions of digital scans. The Department of Public Safety piloted the program in four women’s prisons starting last year and said disciplinary infractions...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Man pleads guilty in shooting death in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to killing another man during a struggle last year. Thorne McKendrick pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Michael Brown outside an east Kansas City home, according to the Jackson County prosecutor’s office.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

620K+
Followers
333K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy