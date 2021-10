What is new this season with the Milwaukee Bucks, your reigning 2021 NBA Champions, was on display at the Bucks Open Scrimmage on Sunday afternoon at thr dynamic Fiserv Forum. Tickets were only $5, and 7,500 fans got their first look at their favorite NBA team, still in their post-championship glory. I haven’t covered a Bucks Open Scrimmage myself since when they opened Fiserv Forum in 2019, so I was especially glad to have a front row seat at this first look at the team before the new season. Here is what I saw and some of my thoughts.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO