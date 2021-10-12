CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine to seek ‘forever chemical’ contamination sites throughout state

By The Associated Press
Bangor Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine — Environmental regulators in Maine will soon undertake a statewide investigation to find concentrations of long-lasting environmental pollutants. The investigation stems from the state’s efforts to mitigate a class of chemicals known as PFAS, which are also called “forever chemicals.” The chemicals are a problem in some parts of Maine because of the longstanding use of municipal sludge and paper mill waste as farm fertilizer, the Portland Press Herald reported.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
