ECB policymaker Kazimir charged with bribery, denies wrongdoing

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovak central bank Governor and European Central Bank governing council member Peter Kazimir has been charged with bribery but denies wrongdoing and will defend himself against the charges, Kazimir and his lawyer said on Tuesday. “I do not feel guilty of any crime,” Kazimir, who served as...

kfgo.com

kfgo.com

Spies and lies: regulators round on Credit Suisse

ZURICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Credit Suisse misled authorities over spying on its staff and lied to investors about a corrupt loan to Mozambique, regulators said, painting a bleak picture of the cultural decay at the global bank. The hefty fines announced late on Tuesday by British and U.S. regulators in the...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

ECB's Kazimir charged with corruption – Reuters

According to Reuters, Slovak prosecutors announced on Wednesday that European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir had been charged with corruption. "Given the early stage of the criminal case, we will not be giving any further information at the moment," a spokeswoman told reporters. This...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brazil senators readying call for Bolsonaro criminal charges

Brazilian senators met into Tuesday night discussing a report that will recommend President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and pushing the country's death toll to second-highest in the world.The latest draft of the report arising from a Senate committee's investigation, a copy of which was reviewed by The Associated Press, recommends the president be indicted on 11 charges, from charlatanism and inciting crime all the way up to homicide and genocide. In the committee's so-called “G7” group of senators who aren't from Bolsonaro's base, three opposed inclusion of...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Greece wants ‘realistic’ EU green policy for shipping

ATHENS (Reuters) – EU shipping power Greece has told the European Commission that adding the industry to the bloc’s carbon emissions trading scheme should be proportionate and tightly enforced to secure a level playing field for the European fleet in global markets. In a letter sent to Commission head Ursula...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

EU leaders to discuss EU clash with Poland over rule of law on Oct 21

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Several European Union leaders want to discuss the rule of law in Poland at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday after the Polish constitutional court’s ruling on Oct 7 that parts of the EU treaty are incompatible with the country’s constitution. “Rule of law will be...
POLITICS
AFP

France's Sarkozy must testify in polling fraud trial: judge

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will have to testify in a trial in which his former aides are accused of misusing public funds on polling contracts, a judge ruled Tuesday. Sarkozy, who benefits from presidential immunity in the case, had said he would not appear as a witness in the case after being tried and convicted twice this year in separate affairs. But the judge said Sarkozy's testimony was "necessary to determine the truth" over the opinion polls commissioned when he was president and ordered him to appear on November 2. Representatives for Sarkozy said they did not intend to comment "at this stage".
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Czech COVID-19 cases soar to highest since April, prompting new measures

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech government will force restaurants to check patrons’ COVID-19 status, among other measures it decided on Wednesday, to stem a spike in infections that is the highest since April. The Czech Republic, like other countries in central and eastern Europe where vaccination rates are below the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Credit Suisse to pay $475 mn to settle charges in Mozambique 'hidden debt' scandal

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $475 million to US and British authorities to resolve charges of "fraudulently misleading investors" and violating anticorruption law in the bond offerings in Mozambique, US officials announced Tuesday. Mozambique's "hidden debt" scandal stemmed from loans in 2013 and 2014 to three public companies to finance a tuna fishing project, debt the government masked from the nation's parliament. When details finally surfaced in 2016, donors such as the International Monetary Fund cut off financial aid, and the southern African country was plunged into a financial crisis, as it defaulted on debt payments and the currency collapsed. The transactions "that raised over $1 billion were used to perpetrate a hidden debt scheme, pay kickbacks to now-indicted former Credit Suisse investment bankers along with their intermediaries, and bribe corrupt Mozambique government officials," the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Germany seeks to curb migrant crossings from Poland

Germany s top security official plans to announce new measures Wednesday to clamp down on migrants illegally crossing into the country from Poland.Authorities in Germany say about 4,500 such crossings have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who flew to Belarus in the hope of reaching the European Union via Poland. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was due to lay out his plans at a regular Cabinet meeting Wednesday before announcing them at a news conference in Berlin An Interior Minister spokesman, Steve Alter, said Tuesday that Germany has offered assistance to Poland by seconding additional border guards and providing logistical support for housing migrants in the country.While Germany and other EU countries have backed Poland's efforts to protect its border with Belarus, Berlin has also raised concerns about the humanitarian situation of migrants picked up at the border.___Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Brazil president to face charge of 'intentional' crimes over Covid response

A Brazilian senate committee will on Wednesday ask that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with "intentional" crimes over his management of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left 600,000 of his compatriots dead. Renan Calheiros, the centrist senator who is the lead author of the 1,200-page report, has already revealed that he has retained at least nine charges against the far-right president, including "quackery" and "crimes against humanity."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

German central bank chief to step down after 10 years

The head of Germany's central bank announced Wednesday that he will step down after a decade at the helm.A statement from the Bundesbank said Jens Weidmann will leave office at the end of the year for personal reasons. National central bank governors in the 19-country eurozone have a seat on the European Central Bank s governing council, and in that position, Weidmann has sometimes expressed disagreement with the extent of stimulus efforts.“I have come to the conclusion that more than 10 years is a good measure of time to turn over a new leaf — for the Bundesbank, but also for me personally," Weidmann said in a letter to the bank's staff.Weidmann, previously an adviser to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel has headed the Frankfurt-based Bundesbank since May 2011.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Report to urge charges against Brazil's leader over pandemic

Brazilians will turn their focus on Wednesday to the Senate where a report six months in the making will recommend President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and pushing the country’s death toll to second-highest in the world.A draft of the report arising from a Senate committee’s investigation, a copy of which was reviewed by The Associated Press on Tuesday, recommended the president be indicted on 11 charges, from charlatanism and inciting crime all the way up to homicide and genocide.In the committee’s so-called “G7” group of senators...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Hundreds protest against Bulgaria’s COVID health pass

SOFIA (Reuters) – Hundreds of anti-vaccine protesters joined some political leaders in Sofia on Wednesday to demonstrate against Bulgaria’s decision to make a COVID-19 “Green Certificate” mandatory for access to restaurants, theatres and shopping malls. The interim health ministry announced the move on Tuesday to try to slow a surge...
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

Bolsonaro says new welfare program to respect Brazil spending cap

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that funding for a proposed new welfare program will fit within the country’s budget, adding that “no one” will disrespect the government’s constitutional spending limit. His remarks came after investors were spooked on Tuesday by reports of a generous...
AMERICAS

