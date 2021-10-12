CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Gov. Wolf announces $30 million expansion for early childhood learning

By Anna Ashcraft
YourErie
YourErie
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjfkX_0cOyuaIH00

Governor Tom Wolf visited Erie Tuesday to announce a large increase in state funding for early childhood learning.

Gov. Wolf visited the Gilson Child Development Center in Erie to announce a $30 million increase in state funding to expand early childhood learning to more than 3,200 children. Also, $655 million will be available in federal funding to stabilize childcare providers during the pandemic.

Governor Wolf visiting Erie Tuesday to announce Pre-K expansion that will impact thousands of children this school year

“Studies show that children who learn in high-quality pre-k programs perform better in school and are more likely to graduate,” said. Gov. Wolf. “We know that early childhood learning programs are good for children, especially those affected by socioeconomic risk factors, but they’re also good for families and our economy, too. Parents and caregivers rely on affordable, accessible childcare to go to work every day. When we ensure high-quality learning programs are available for children, we are making an economic investment in our communities.”

The $25 million increase this year will allow Pre-K counts to serve an additional 2,900 children, while the additional $5 million for Head Start will serve 300 more children and their families.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) also announced the plan to distribute $655 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to stabilize Pennsylvania’s child care industry. Licensed child care providers can submit applications for one-time grant funding that can be used to cover expenses and provide stabilization.

Love Your Block: City of Erie hiring to help engage community for neighborhood change

The governor was joined Tuesday afternoon by Rina Irwin, CEO of Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC) who discussed how more than 40 local families have benefitted from Gov. Wolf’s historic early learning investments, and how CDC centers were recently awarded $1.5 million in ARPA funding to continue their services throughout the pandemic.

“As Child Development Centers, Inc. remains committed to removing barriers between families and impactful care and education for their children, challenges associated with the threat of COVID-19 initially posed a financial hurdle in the advancement of our mission,” said Irwin. “The early learning funding has enabled CDC to seamlessly persevere throughout the ongoing pandemic, immensely impacting our ability to serve families that rely on our programs. This support has allowed us to keep our doors open to families during times of uncertainty, ensure and improve the health and safety of our centers for children and staff, and maintain the employment of our tenacious employees.”

Licensed childcare providers can apply for funding until January 31, 2022. Click here for more information on the grant funding and how to apply.

Child Development Centers earns award through grant program

In addition to Rina Irwin, the governor was joined by Bill Jackson, president emeritus of United Way of the Erie County; Nick Scott, Jr., executive director of Scott Enterprises; and Liz Severence, a Pre-K Counts parent.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Wolf Administration announces enhancements to subsidized child care program

HARRISBURG – Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) could help families pay for family services in Pennsylvania. On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf and his administration announced changes to Child Care Works (CCW), Pennsylvania’s subsidized child care program, to decrease costs to families who qualify for subsidized care while also adding incentives for child […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

All of Us Pa. asking Erie residents to help with new study

Erie residents are participating in a national medical research study. The data will be studied to provide more personalized medical treatments for patients. The All of Us Research Program is enrolling one million participants from across the United States. The Pennsylvania research program officially opened an Erie location earlier this month. UPMC opened an enrollment […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

DHS launches EBT pandemic assistance hotline

HARRISBURG — If you have had an issue with your child’s Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits, now there is a number you can call. On Tuesday, the Department of Human Services announced the launch of a live hotline to assist families with the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program. Pennsylvanians who have not received […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Several local school districts increase pay for substitute teachers

Is money becoming the answer in battling the on-going shortage of substitute teachers? This might be the case as several area school districts are looking for ways to fill in those substitute teachers positions. We spoke with several school district superintendents to see if money is helping to fight those vacant openings. These superintendents are […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Education
Erie, PA
Education
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Attorney General Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Erie

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro arrived in Erie as part of his campaign to be governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro announced the news of his running last week. Since then he has visited multiple places in PA making Erie the 18th county and final stop on his first tour. Shapiro has been the Attorney General for […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Why are Pennsylvanians not getting vaccinated? New survey lists people’s reasons

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) With Pennsylvania over 70 percent vaccinated and President Joe Biden’s unveiling of plans to begin vaccinating children, the question remains: Why are people choosing to not get a COVID-19 vaccine? QuoteWizard, the insurance comparison website, looked into Household Pulse Survey with statistics of unvaccinated from the U.S. Census Bureau to find out their concerns. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

200 Afghan refugees to come to Erie

Erie is starting to see more Afghan refugee families this week. The community is expecting about 200 refugees by the end of 2021. Over the next two months the International Institute of Erie will take in about 125 Afghans. The director of the International Institute of Erie said that all of the refugees have received […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 95 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 95 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18. This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 28,208 with 525 total deaths reported in NEDSS. Masking Order The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Child Care#Early Learning#Head Start#Dhs#Cdc
YourErie

Erie County Democrats hold annual party dinner at Sheraton Hotel

The Erie County Democrats held their annual Party Fall Dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Erie. This is the first dinner the Erie County Democrats have hosted since 2019 due to the pandemic. The dinner has attracted Democrats across Pennsylvania. The guest speaker at this dinner was Congressman Matt Cartwright, who was born in […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Send in your nominations for 2022 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year

HARRISBURG (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If there is a local trail you to love to run, hike or bike, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) wants to know about it. On Monday, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn encouraged Pennsylvanians to nominate their favorite trail for the 2022 Trail of the Year. Each year, the Pennsylvania […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Community Health Net CEO appointed to PACHC Board of Directors

On Tuesday, Community Health Net (CHN) announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Craig Ulmer, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers (PACHC). The organization serves more than 917,000 patients annually at 330-plus sites in underserved rural and urban areas. “It is an honor to be chosen […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Wolf Administration promoting Teen Driver Safety Week

HARRISBURG (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Tuesday, representatives from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), State Police and the Department of Education began their campaign to promote Teen Driver Safety Week. The week is nationally recognized from Oct. 17-23. “We can all do our part to make highways safer by working together to help new drivers gain valuable […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Pa. Congressman joins picket line at Erie Strayer

An Erie native stopped by the picket line outside Erie Strayer Tuesday morning after speaking at the annual fall dinner Monday night. Matthew Cartwright was born at Hamot Hospital, but now represents Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. He joined iron workers who have been on strike since October 4th. Representative Cartwright spoke with the workers outside, commending […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

LIHEAP applications now available for those in need

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — LIHEAP applications are now available to help those in need heat their homes this winter. Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead joined Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille Monday to announce the kick off to the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application process for the 2021-22 […]
HOMELESS
YourErie

YourErie

944
Followers
655
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy