Hattie Halma, 91, passed away October 9, 2021, at Sunnyside Astria Hospital. Hattie, the youngest of five children, was born June 3, 1930, in Inwood, Iowa to Klaas and Everdina Van Grouw. She was raised and graduated from high school in Inwood. On April 2, 1953, she married George Halma and moved to Minnesota where they farmed for three years. In 1957 Hattie, along with two young children, traveled across country by train to meet her husband and begin their life in the Yakima Valley. Together, they started their own dairy in 1969 and worked many years with their five children in the industry along with raising veal calves and other business ventures.