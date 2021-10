Cynthia Crystal Jaime of Wapato, WA, beloved daughter, sister, auntie and friend, passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2021 at the age of 30. Cynthia was born December 12, 1990 to Frank and Isabel (Guzman) Jaime. She grew up in Wapato, and after high school attended Perry Technical Institute, graduating from the Automotive Technology Program. She then worked with her father at his shop in Wapato.