CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Healthy Tailgating Options

wspa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTailgating is one of the best parts of football season but it can make it hard to maintain healthy eating habits. Registered dietitian Mia Syn is sharing simple ways to elevate the nutrition of your tailgate or “homegate” spread without sacrificing taste.

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
Red and Black

Tailgate Guide: Cooking tips

Research your site ahead of time to avoid unexpected hurdles. Are you even allowed to tailgate there? Find out the rules for your spot — like whether you’re allowed to grill over an open flame — so you don’t end up with five raw racks of ribs and no way to cook them.
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

35 Tailgating Food Ideas That Are Total Winners

Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or simply looking for an excuse to eat good food, we can all agree that tailgating is hard to beat. Here, 35 tailgating food ideas and recipes that’ll make you wish football season would never end. We’ll bring the bacon guac; you bring the buffalo cauliflower.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Eating#Tailgate#Tailgating#Football Season#Nutrition
Red and Black

Tailgate Guide: Takeout and catering

Don't want to cook for your tailgate? Check out one of Athens' delicious takeout or catering options. This restaurant offers easy ways to bring elegance to your tailgate, thanks to its pickup hors d’oeuvres service. Select from trays that feed a crowd, such as the $75 “Southern antipasti” platter. Or mix-and-match from options like ham and cheese biscuits or Mississippi mud brownies. Items are $1.50-$3.50 per piece with minimum orders required.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
news4sanantonio.com

Tailgate-worthy brats

It’s tailgating season and Amy Hatton has a great recipe for a unique take on a classic that she calls “Brat Grinders”. 1/2 a yellow or red pepper, sliced into thin strips. 1 small onion, sliced. Salt and pepper. 4 to 8 slices provolone cheese. 4 sub rolls, split. 1/2...
RECIPES
8newsnow.com

Tailgate Treats Recipe: Coctel de Camaron

1 English cucumber ( diced ) ½ Cup cilantro ( fine chopped ) 1 Jalapeno pepper ( fine diced ) Salt & black ground pepper ( to Taste ) Shrimp Cocktail ( cut into thirds ) Combine Calamato juice, horseradish salt, pepper and lime juice. Add all diced vegetables. Fold...
RECIPES
600 ESPN El Paso

Top Ten Tailgate Treats for Game Day

Tired of the same boring bag of chips and jar of salsa someone picked up while filling up the car with gas? That same someone is also responsible for taking the last hot dogs and greasy sausage that were turning on the same gas station warmer since breakfast. Time to...
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
My Country 95.5

5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need

One of the best parts about Wyoming is that we are always willing to lend a helping hand. It's even written into the Code Of The West "Do what needs to be done." When my son broke his arm last year in a football game (resulting in 2 plates and 11 screws) I had several friends who dropped off meals for us.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon is a breakfast staple and now you can start your day with a double dose thanks to Jack in the Box's new Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. Jack in the Box's new Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is a tasty creation that starts with a freshly cracked fried egg that's been with cooked-in bacon crumbles. The egg is then topped with melted American cheese and multiple strips of bacon. The whole thing is then sandwiched between two halves of a fluffy bakery bun. If you're extra hungry, you can instead order the new Stacked Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, which features two freshly cracked fried eggs cooked with bacon crumbles, American and Swiss-style cheeses, and bacon strips, all on a buttery bakery bun.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs of Magnesium Deficiency?

Magnesium deficiency, also called hypomagnesemia, is often overlooked. In many cases, magnesium deficiency may be underdiagnosed because the symptoms generally don't show up until your magnesium levels become seriously low. Your body needs magnesium for vital bodily processes, such as muscle and nerve function, glucose levels, blood pressure, and synthesis...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy