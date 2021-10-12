CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bibb County, AL

Shooting investigation underway after body found in Bibb County church parking lot

By Phil Pinarski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzohZ_0cOytk9k00

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting an investigation into a shooting that led to the death of a man in Bibb County.

Police investigating homicide in west Birmingham

According to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the body of the victim was found in the parking lot of an “old church” in the northern part of the county. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Jackson says the victim’s gun and cellphone are missing at this time. SBI has made contact with the victim’s sister as the investigation continues and are using the serial number of the gun to try and find its whereabouts, according to Jackson. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Suspect identified in deadly Northport shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to with the deadly shooting at the Wendy’s restaurant in Northport Tuesday night. Captain Jack Kennedy says that several calls came in around 5 p.m. reporting a shooting between two vehicles at the Wendy’s restaurant located at 1920 McFarland Blvd.  A second round of […]
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

Police investigating deadly shooting in Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Northport Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near Fieldcrest Drive Tuesday evening. According to Captain Jack Kennedy, one person has died in the shooting. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
NORTHPORT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Bibb County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

Man buys food from Ensley restaurant before robbing it

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who robbed an Ensley restaurant Friday. According to BPD, the suspect arrived at Ensley Seafood Express in the 2100 block of Carson Avenue and purchased an item. He then remained inside of the building before approaching a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Prosecutor: Ladd-Peebles shooting suspects retrieved guns, returned to stadium after metal detectors had been taken down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A prosecutor with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said the suspects involved in the Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting went to a car to retrieve guns during the game on Friday evening and returned to the stadium after the metal detectors had been taken down. Those details were revealed during a bond […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Alabama deputy shot during traffic stop

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Lee County deputy has been shot and wounded during a traffic stop in the Beauregard community Wednesday morning. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when the deputy pulled over a motorcyclist for a traffic stop in Beauregard. Investigators are still gathering […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
CBS 42

3 men arrested in fatal shooting during Midfield robbery

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department has arrested three men in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month. Domanic Reshawn Bellard (left), Bernard Lavar Lewis (center) and Romeo Bruce Bankhead (right) were all arrested after MPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team executed a search warrant on Oct. 13. According […]
MIDFIELD, AL
CBS 42

3-year-old child injured by debris in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people, including a 3-year-old child, were taken to the hospital Tuesday after being injured by debris in a shooting in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called the area around Kimberly Avenue and 68th Street on reports of a shooting. The child was taken to Children’s of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wiat#Sbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
CBS 42

Man Tased by Florida police during welfare check dies the next day

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man died after being Tased by police officers during a welfare check. At about 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, Crestview police received a phone call from a concerned citizen about a disturbance on the 300 block of Hospital Drive. The caller told 911 dispatchers they heard a person screaming […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

3K+
Followers
850
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy