Mercy Hospital appoints Dr. David Meiners as new president

ST. LOUIS — Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for American women according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). “Despite progress in the detection and treatment of this terrible disease, racial and ethnic disparities persist, and the NCBI reports that African-American women have a 41 percent greater chance of dying from breast cancer than white women, although white women have a higher incidence of the disease,” the NCBI concluded.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO