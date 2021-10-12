CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercy Hospital appoints Dr. David Meiners as new president

ST. LOUIS — Mercy Hospital St. Louis has named a new president, a week after a previous leader was appointed president and CEO of the health system. Dr. David Meiners is Mercy Hospital’s new president, effective Monday, according to a release. Former hospital president, Steve Mackin, was named incoming president and CEO of Mercy Oct. 6. He served in multiple roles as president of Mercy Hospital, as executive vice president of Mercy and president of its St. Louis community.

