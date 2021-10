IPhones hands down are one of the best smartphones when it comes to playing games. You can play anything from 2D or vector or casual games to high-graphics battle royale games and more. The App Store on your iPhone is a den with hundreds of thousands of iOS games and more keep coming every day. Turns out you can’t try all the games on the App Store anyway. Thus, we at TrueTech give you a list of the top 10 best iOS games October 2021 that you can play in your free time. Dive into the list right away.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO