Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 11:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gallatin; Madison WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY A few light snow showers will linger into this afternoon but little or no additional accumulation is expected. Locally gusty winds will gradually diminish through this afternoon and may cause drifting of snow over mountain passes before winds become light this evening.