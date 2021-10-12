CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emilia Clarke looks sensational in a pastel skater dress and boots

By Eve Buckland For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Emilia Clarke looked sensational as she attended the Alexander McQueen SS22 Womenswear show in London on Tuesday.

The Game Of Thrones actress, 34, displayed her trim legs and svelte waist in a pink skater dress, paired with a thick black belt as she posed up a storm.

The garment was paired with black boots and featured a silver zip detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsiG3_0cOytQS600
Wow: Emilia Clarke looked sensational as she attended the Alexander McQueen SS22 Womenswear show in London on Tuesday

The Me Before You star wore her tresses sleek and straight and sported a radiant palette of make-up.

This comes as Jason Momoa reacted to a viral photo he took with Game Of Thrones co-star Emilia while promoting season two of See with co-star Dave Bautista.

In the photo, Jason wore a captain's hat and white vest as his on-screen wife sat on his lap.

Bautista was discussing how he wanted audiences to see more of Jason's fun side on screen when host Seth Meyers brought up the photo on his show, Late Night with Seth Meyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCtDs_0cOytQS600
Fun: The Game Of Thrones actress, 34, displayed her trim legs and svelte waist in a pink skater dress, paired with a thick black belt as she posed up a storm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wvly_0cOytQS600
Chic: The star looked stylish as she posed up a storm in the capital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdRgW_0cOytQS600
Chic: The Me Before You star wore her tresses sleek and straight and sported a radiant palette of make-up

Alexander McQueen’s SS22 show attracted a host of famous faces, including Emilia Clarke.

The Game of Thrones actress was decked out in a striking dress by the designer, paired with equally captivating ankle boots.

Emilia’s dress oozes feminine charm with its exaggerated skater silhouette and coral hue. We love how it’s been toughened up with silver-tone hardware and a waist belt, keeping it right on par with the brand’s aesthetic.

New co-stars and old:This comes as Jason Momoa reacted to a viral photo he took with Game Of Thrones co-star Emilia while promoting season two of See with co-star Dave Bautista

'I think this is the side of you that Dave was talking about you. The more fun, lighthearted side that we didn't get to see on Game Of Thrones,' Seth said.

'There he is. My favorite show on earth was Saturday Night Live when I was raised,' Jason said in response to the photo.

The photo was taken at writer David Benioff's birthday party. Though fans have long wanted the two to get together, Momoa is happily married to Denise Huxtable herself, Lisa Bonet.

His Dune co-star, 52, mentioned that he wants the world to see how funny his co-star superhero friend can be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3ztg_0cOytQS600
Laughing it up with an old co-star: Momoa posted this photo several weeks ago of him and his former Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke at David Benioff's birthday party
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fkpu2_0cOytQS600
Many new projects: The pair talked about both their new movie Dune and the second season of See, a show which stars Momoa and which Dave Bautista joined for season 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8gaY_0cOytQS600
A funny guy: Bautista touted his co-star's comedic abilities during the interview

'[Jason] is just such a great dramatic actor, I think that really gets focused on, and they lose sight of how funny he is,' Bautista said.

The pair also talked about their upcoming projects See and Dune, both of which were filmed in intense environments.

The stars said that filming Dune was incredibly hot as it was filmed at several locations in the Middle East and See, which was filmed in Toronto during the winter, was frigid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sa04M_0cOytQS600
Very complimentary: Bautista called Momoa a great dramatic actor and very funny as well
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ljqkc_0cOytQS600
Two extremes: The stars said they filmed Dune in the sweltering heat and See in the freezing cold
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0mX6_0cOytQS600
Good in the heat: Bautista said he loved the heat but was freezing in the cold and also made a crack about his lack of hair

Momoa said he enjoyed the cold weather up in Canada, but Bautista said he didn't take to it as well as his co-star did.

'I had layers and layers and layers, and I was still freezing,' the Guardians of the Galaxy star said. 'But I don't have a full head of hair to keep me warm either.'

During the interview the pair also revealed that they would probably work together again soon enough.

Bautista tweeted out an idea that gained traction on Twitter about he and his co-star working together on a 'Lethal Weapon style' movie.

'Sometimes I kind of gauge interest on Twitter,' the actor said. 'If you throw something out there, people will automatically respond if they're super hot for it.'

While it's unclear whether such a film will be made, the two stars seem to have a good working relationship, and audiences seem ready to see the pair onscreen together again soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5hrF_0cOytQS600
Another movie on the horizon? Dave Bautista put out the idea for a potential buddy-cop film on Twitter that instantly got a lot of traction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKwoC_0cOytQS600
Not such a crazy idea: While nothing is set in stone, the two seem to have a good relationship and could work with one another in the future

