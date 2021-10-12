CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger entering two new regions with newest Ocado centers

By Steve Watkins
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 8 days ago
Kroger Co. is entering two new regions of the country with its latest round of Ocado automated fulfillment center expansion. Downtown Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, will enter the Northeast and South Florida with its newest additions to its Ocado network. Kroger doesn’t operate supermarkets in either market. Kroger plans to open two smaller fulfillment centers in South Florida.

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

