Kroger entering two new regions with newest Ocado centers

Good Friday morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. Procter & Gamble is shifting its deadline to implement new vaccination rules for its 26,500 domestic employees. The consumer good giant originally had a Nov. 1 deadline for new rules that would require its U.S.-based employees comply with one of three options regarding the Covid-19 vaccine. Spokesman Patrick Blair said due to a lack of broad availability of testing kits in certain parts of the country, that deadline has been shifted to later in November or December.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO