Cynthia Bailey Calls out Kenya Moore on ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

Porsha Williams’ engagement has been polarizing. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has been a hot topic for months. Fans were shocked when she confirmed her engagement to Simon Guobadia. When Simon made his first appearance on the show, he was still married to Falynn Guobadia. And Porsha was very friendly with Falynn. However, she later told her supporters that they weren’t actually friends. So even though the optics seemed shady, her relationship with Simon wasn’t as controversial as many suspected. However, some still feel as if Porsha broke the girl code by getting with the former husband of a coworker. It’s been alleged that the drama surrounding the relationship may have been one of the reasons why Porsha decided to leave the show.

