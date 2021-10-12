CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Bailey Calls out Kenya Moore on 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey remained close on RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans were shocked when Cynthia Bailey announced she would not be returning for the upcoming season. She wasn’t offered a full-time contract. So she thought it was best to end the chapter after ten years on the show. Fortunately for her supporters, she filmed the first season of Bravo’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” She and Kenya Moore joined other popular housewives from different franchises. When news hit about the new show, many anticipated that it would be full of drama. But some probably didn’t anticipate that there were also some moments when Kenya and Cynthia clashed, too.

Nunya Bizniss
7d ago

Smh I like Cynthia but she need to bring out her claws sometimes...let out that other side..let people know you aren't a door mat and that you can't be used..I like her but she need a little more back bone, more defense, more come backs..something..don't know what it is but she will always be a target bc she lets herself be one

Cynthia Bailey
Kenya Moore
