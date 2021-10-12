"A Conversation with the Candidates": A 21 News special presentation on the Youngstown mayor's race

If you missed it on Monday night, you can still listen any time. The three candidates appearing on the ballot for Youngstown mayor, Democratic incumbent Jamael Tito Brown, Republican Tracey Winbush and Independent Richard Vincent Hill, take part in a no-holds-barred, spirited debate over the future leadership of the city of Youngstown. The forum is moderated by 21 News anchor Derek Steyer, with panelists former Vindicator editorial columnist Bertram de Souza and former Vindicator regional editor Ernie Brown.