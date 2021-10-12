Evergreen students place well at FFA Soil Judging events

The North Miami Future Farmers of America had a very successful day at their Area 8 soils contest on Oct. 5 on the Kranning Farm in central Miami County. In the Masters’ Division, Audrey Piel placed first, Alaina Weaver, second, and Jack Ammerman, sixth. North Miami’s Master team also placed second. North Miami had three 4-H teams place in the top five and two FFA teams place top 10 in the Senior division. North Miami also took home nine of the 10 top individual spots with Jordan Weaver in first; Alison Smith in second; Conner Ammerman, third; Calvin Wildermuth, fourth; Hannah Miller, fifth; Nate Wildermuth, seventh; Allison Bowman, eighth; Owen Knight, ninth; and Chloe Keith, 10th. Due to the outstanding showing, all North Miami teams qualified to compete at the state contest held in DuBois County on Oct. 15 and 16.

MIAMI COUNTY, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO