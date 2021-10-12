CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Evergreen students place well at FFA Soil Judging events

By Swanton Enterprise
swantonenterprise.com
 9 days ago

Last week 23 area schools in the FFA District 1 area participated in the District 1 Soil Judging Events. Area Soil and Water Conservation District technicians prepared soil pits and conducted the contest. The FFA soils contest includes rural and urban. These contests are an extension of students’ classroom learning...

www.swantonenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

Edgerton FFA Takes Part In District Dairy Cattle Judging Contest

2021 DAIRY CATTLE JUDGING TEAM … Left to right: Grace Schroeder, Holly Stark, Cory Herman, Carolyn Herman, Blake Flower, Casey Everetts, Gretchen Keppeler, Trinity Slabaugh, Makayla Keppeler, Giselle Romero, Jay Dockery, and Adyn Herman. (PHOTO PROVIDED) On October 14, Edgerton FFA members participated in our district dairy cattle judging contest...
AGRICULTURE
kwhi.com

BRENHAM FFA PLACES HIGH IN PVAMU EVENTS

Brenham FFA students had a successful week last week during the series of Leadership Development Events at Prairie View A&M University. Kaci Brinkmeyer, Tegan Schultz, Carmynn Lange and Jessalynn Bolcerek finished in first place in Public Relations. Taking first place in Greenhand Creed Speaking was Madeline Pierce. Jakob Sansom, Kendal...
BRENHAM, TX
Daily Journal

FFA officers take first place at competition

Farmington FFA’s team of seven officers competed in the Sept. 20 annual area Rituals Competition and finished with a first place win. The competition consists of the officers performing formal FFA opening and closing ceremonies used at official meetings before a panel of judges. The judges score each officer team on their official dress (uniform), opening and closing ceremony accuracy, officer speaking parts, voice and poise.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
schulenburgsticker.com

FFA livestock judging team competes in three contests

The Schulenburg FFA livestock judging team participated in three contests recently – Calhoun Country Fair in Port Lavaca, Austin County Fair in Bellville and Heart of Texas Fair in Waco. Team members are (from left) Brad Lux-FFA advisor, Ethan Steinhauser, John Vacek, Blake Meyer, Blane Warnken, Grant Kubala, Madyson Holub and Haley Shramek At the Calhoun County Fair, the team of placed ninth…
SCHULENBURG, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Barnes
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Student awarded highest FFA degree

Each year the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for leadership, personal growth and career success in agricultural education. The American FFA degree is conferred upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. Fewer than 1% of FFA…
EDUCATION
Corsicana Daily Sun

Local students excel through FFA

Kadyn Collins, is a freshman at Texas Tech University. The Corsicana High School graduate is a state Future Farmers of America officer this year, one of only 12 in an organization with over 130,000 members. He has been a member of FFA since the eighth grade where he served as a chapter, district, area, and now state officer. Kadyn is the first state officer from Corsicana since 1974. He will be serving throughout this year by traveling and talking to FFA chapters across the state as well as participating in community service projects. He will retire in July at Texas FFA Convention.
CORSICANA, TX
Knox Pages

East Knox FFA 2nd in state forestry career development event

HOWARD -- The East Knox FFA recently competed in the State FFA Forestry Career Development Event held at Hocking College on August 25 where they placed second out of a field of teams from across Ohio. (The results of the event have just become official so they are just now...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NRToday.com

Sutherlin FFA takes first soil science competition

A drive through sunny Bridge, Oregon, last Tuesday would have revealed dozens of students working in soil pits scattered through farm fields for the Umpqua District Soil Judging Career Development Event. The Sutherlin FFA Soils teams won first place at the district competition. Elkton FFA took second in both divisions,...
SUTHERLIN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreen#Soil Erosion#Ffa#Soils#Wauseon#Delta#Urban#The Ohio Soils Contests#Cde
tsln.com

FFA Regional Land Judging Winners Receive Scholarships

Bath (October, 2021) – The South Dakota FFA Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of four $100 scholarships for students placing first in one of the four SD Regional Land Evaluation Competitions this fall. 2020 scholarship recipients are: Rowdy Moore, Winner; Harlee Nielson, Hitchcock Tulare; Jack Brathland, Willow Lake; and Andrew Rick, West Central.
AGRICULTURE
waynedailynews.com

Northeast FFA Land Judging Results, Top Seven Schools Advance To State Competition

HOWELLS – Earlier this month several northeast Nebraska schools participated in the Northeast Area FFA Land Judging Contest. According to a release from the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, a team from Wisner-Pilger High School finished first with the top score of 1,251 points. Team members were Sydney Porter, Spencer Batenhorst, Taylor Scholting and Beau Ruskamp.
HOWELLS, NE
perutribune.com

North Miami FFA shows well at soils

The North Miami Future Farmers of America had a very successful day at their Area 8 soils contest on Oct. 5 on the Kranning Farm in central Miami County. In the Masters’ Division, Audrey Piel placed first, Alaina Weaver, second, and Jack Ammerman, sixth. North Miami’s Master team also placed second. North Miami had three 4-H teams place in the top five and two FFA teams place top 10 in the Senior division. North Miami also took home nine of the 10 top individual spots with Jordan Weaver in first; Alison Smith in second; Conner Ammerman, third; Calvin Wildermuth, fourth; Hannah Miller, fifth; Nate Wildermuth, seventh; Allison Bowman, eighth; Owen Knight, ninth; and Chloe Keith, 10th. Due to the outstanding showing, all North Miami teams qualified to compete at the state contest held in DuBois County on Oct. 15 and 16.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OCS students score well in annual testing

More than 80% of Owensboro Catholic Schools students scored at or above grade level on their annual standardized tests that were taken in August and September. Students also showed greater growth collectively this year than in the four previous school years, which OCS Chief Administrative Officer Keith Osborne said could be a positive attribute of the pandemic.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
schulenburgsticker.com

FFA teams do well at State Fair dairy judging contest

Two Schulenburg FFA dairy judging teams had an outstanding day at the State Fair of Texas, competing in Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 9. The FFA’ers participating were (from left) Blaine Zapalac, Brycen Schramek, Kenny Schramek, Orlando Adame, Harly Zapalac, Jenna Matura, Riley Zapalac and Landry Zapalac. Placing fourth was the team of Harly Zapalac, Riley Zapalac, Blaine Zapalac (2nd place…
SCHULENBURG, TX
Urbana Citizen

Urbana FFA members place in soil judging

In urban soil judging, students must judge the soil based on four different categories. These categories include buildings with basements, septic tanks and absorption fields, driveways and local roads, as well as lawns, gardens and landscaping. Urbana competed at the county contest and placed 2nd with Faith Denkewalter in 4th, Marah Kerns in 5th and McKayla Mills in 8th.
URBANA, OH
northeastnebraskanews.us

FFA students harvest test plot

The FFA Chapter at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School has been working with Jon Graham over the past several months on a test plot. Starting in mid-April, a group of students went out to plant a variety of soybeans donated by the local seed dealers. Over the summer months FFA members checked on...
LAUREL, NE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

NA students place wreath at Tomb of the Unknowns

New Albany Middle School and the New Albany School District were represented on a national scale on September 30, 2021 as NAMS Student Body President Annsley Coleman laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. Coleman laid the wreath in honor of the New Albany...
NEW ALBANY, MS
dewittobserver.com

Students get the dirt on soil

The Clinton and Jackson Soil and Water Conservation Districts hosted their annual high school soil judging contest Sept. 23. Sixty-eight students from Bellevue, Calamus-Wheatland, Central DeWitt, Easton Valley, Maquoketa and Northeast participated in the event. This year’s competition was held north of Elwood, where students completed a written exam and...
CLINTON, IA
themountvernongrapevine.com

FFA Competes In Soil Competition

The Mount Vernon FFA Chapter recently competed in the county, district, and state soils competition. The chapter had a team representing both the rural and the urban contests. In the county competition, members judged the soil’s properties, the overall risk to the soil, and the best management practices needed to farm or build on the land.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
unomaha.edu

UNO Soil Judging Team Places 2nd in Regional Contest

UNO’s 2021 Soil Judging Team took second place in the annual Region 5 Soil Judging Contest held in Crookston, MN, qualifying them for the national contest that will be held in April of 2022. The top three teams move on to the national contest with UNO joining the University of Minnesota (1st place winner) and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (3rd place). This is the first time UNO has qualified for the national competition.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy