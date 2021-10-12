This Taco Bell First Date Horror Story Has TikTok Cracking Up
While many young daters encounter mild horror stories in their pursuit of love, one TikTok user may have taken the cake — or, rather, the taco — when it comes to bad first date stories. In a nearly three-minute video posted to the social media platform, TikToker Elyse Myers shared a twisting tale about a first date gone hilariously wrong. She begins her post with, "I haven't been to a Taco Bell since" — and in due time, we find out why.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0