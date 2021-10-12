CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Valley Transit Plan seeks public input

Oct 12, 2021
SALIDA — In 2021, the Chaffee Shuttle was awarded funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to conduct a transit planning study for the San Luis Valley. This study will identify existing transit challenges and opportunities in the Region, seek input from community members and stakeholders about how mobility could be improved, and develop a plan to meet the needs of community members, employers, and employees in the San Luis Valley.

