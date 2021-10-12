CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving Not Eligible to Play for Nets Until He’s a “Full Participant”

By Dylan Hargis
 8 days ago
The Brooklyn Nets have informed Kyrie Irving he will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to play under local COVID-19 restrictions. Irving has so far refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination and under New York City law he would not be allowed to attend large indoor events. The offseason news about Irving has dominated NBA channels and many were wondering the Nets were going to have him play only away games this season. Irving will be eligible to return to the Nets this season if he gets vaccinated.

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

