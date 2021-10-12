CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riot is disabling /All chat in ‘League Of Legends’ due to “verbal abuse”

By Will Nelson
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Games has announced today (October 12) that the /All chat function in League Of Legends is being disabled due to “verbal abuse”. The news comes from an official League Of Legends blog post, which says that patch 11.21 will bring with it the disabling of /All chat in matchmade queues. Riot Games has said that “the tradeoff is worth it to cut down on the growing negativity /All chat has been creating in your games.”

