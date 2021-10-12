CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

David Lee Roth: Is He Second-Guessing Retirement or Just Being Dave?

By ebanas
myq105.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Lee Roth announced he’s retiring following his upcoming Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, but could he already be second-guessing that decision? (Or is he just being Dave? It’s so hard to tell.) Roth shared the poster for his residency to his social media...

myq105.com

Comments / 1

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX 'Understands' Why DAVID LEE ROTH Turned Down MÖTLEY CRÜE Tour

Nikki Sixx says that he "understands" why David Lee Roth turned down an offer to take part in that MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour". In an article previewing Sixx's just-released book, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", the Los Angeles Times revealed that when CRÜE invited Diamond Dave to share the bill with them on their highly anticipated reunion tour, the VAN HALEN singer responded, "I don't open for bands that I influenced."
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

John 5 on David Lee Roth's retirement: “Instead of us being upset and mad about it, I say, 'Thank you for the music and the memories'”

John 5 has shared his thoughts on David Lee Roth's recently announced retirement, thanking him for “the music and the memories”. In a new conversation on the Jeremy White Podcast, the guitarist – who earned his first big break playing on David Lee Roth's 1998 solo album, DLR Band – spoke on the former Van Halen frontman “throwing in the shoes”.
MUSIC
radiokmzn.com

DAVID LEE ROTH SHARES VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE 'LO-REZ SUNSET'

Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth recently released the official music video for his song “Lo-Rez Sunset.”. Stylistically similar to the musician’s in-quarantine comic series that he has continued to post on social media, the animated video for the song arrived on Friday, September 1. The release of the...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

David Lee Roth reveals new poster for his “Last Tour”

David Lee Roth has essentially announced his retirement from performing. With the reveal of his newest tour poster, the legendary vocalist and frontman, calls this “The Last Tour.” Earlier this month, Roth announced that his Vegas shows during the first weeks of January would be his last. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “These are my last five shows.” “I’m not going to explain the statement.” He said, “The explanation is in a safe.” This, despite the new tour poster reading, “David Lee Roth, The Last Tour, Unless it isn’t.” On New Year’s Eve, Roth will once again perform at the Mandalay Bay’s House Of Blues in Las Vegas for the first of five concerts continuing into January of 2022.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
David Becker
myq105.com

The Tao of DLR: 10 Classic Quotes from David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth is one of rock’s greatest frontman and, overall, one of music’s most unique characters. When he’s on stage, he’s the ultimate showman. When he’s off stage and talking with the press, he walks a line between brilliant and insane. One minute he takes off on a stream of consciousness that convinces you he’s not all there, and then he’ll throw out a surprising one-liner that’ll make you think, “Holy s—…Diamond Dave’s has been smarter than all of us this whole time.”
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Greets David Lee Roth After Retirement Announcement

Roth Previously Announced His Retirement In A Phone Call Interview. Earlier this month, David Lee Roth announced his retirement during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” he said in a phone call. “This is the first, and only, official announcement …...
LAS VEGAS, NV
metalinjection

DAVID LEE ROTH Hints That Maybe His Final Shows Aren't Actually Final

Longtime Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth recently announced his retirement from music, saying his final shows would take place at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and then January 5, 7, and 8. Roth has now revealed a tour poster for the shows, dubbing the run The Last Tour (Unless It Isn’t). So who knows if Roth has something else in mind, or he's just leaving the door open just in case the mood strikes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
antiMUSIC

David Lee Roth Declares His 'Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth made headlines recently when he declared that he is retiring from music and that his Las Vegas Residency concerts would be his last shows. However, the outspoken vocalist has now shared an event poster via his Twitter account for the upcoming Vegas shows that declares "The Last Tour Unless It Isn't".
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Etiquette#Las Vegas#Ticketmaster Com
reviewjournal.com

David Lee Roth might be walking back ‘shoes’ announcement

Diamond Dave might be retrieving those shoes. As is his wont, David Lee Roth is leaving himself some wiggle room here. The famed Van Halen front man announced his retirement after his five shows at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay ending Jan. 8. But on Monday, Roth posted on his website and Instagram account a Wild West-style show poster with the message, “The Last Tour Unless It Isn’t.”
CELEBRITIES
vhnd.com

Happy Birthday Diamond David Lee Roth!

David Lee Roth’s two-page spread inside the Fair Warning tourbook. A real rock ‘n’ roll superhero!. Born to Nathan and Sybil Roth on born October 10, 1954 in Bloomington, IN. Just a little over twenty years later, David Lee Roth would begin his reign as one of the world’s most well-known rock frontmen and one of the best entertainers in the business.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Paul Stanley?

Paul Stanley, best known as rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist along with Gene Simmons for the rock band Kiss, has a net worth of $200 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported. Rock Celebrities notes...
SMALL BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy