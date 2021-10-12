CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
macOS Big Sur Fusion 12 NAT no internet connection

By om3rx
vmware.com
 8 days ago

Running latest macOS Big Sur with Fusion 12. Nothing changed in my virtual machine Windows 10 however internet connection is not working. So the other day, I was asked to check something on the corporate network with my MacBook Pro. I had since deleted Cisco AnyConnect and I had to re-install it. I installed the latest version, 4.10.02086 and launched it to connect to the corporate network, fully expecting I would have to reboot my guests in order to get internet working on them again... but that did not happen. Everything was working as it did before! Maybe I am counting my chickens before they are hatched, but Internet worked in the guest and corporate access worked in the guest (I made sure the guest did not have a VPN connection). So in the event this was corrected somehow, I will post the version numbers of the critical components.

communities.vmware.com

