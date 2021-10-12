macOS Big Sur Fusion 12 NAT no internet connection
Running latest macOS Big Sur with Fusion 12. Nothing changed in my virtual machine Windows 10 however internet connection is not working. So the other day, I was asked to check something on the corporate network with my MacBook Pro. I had since deleted Cisco AnyConnect and I had to re-install it. I installed the latest version, 4.10.02086 and launched it to connect to the corporate network, fully expecting I would have to reboot my guests in order to get internet working on them again... but that did not happen. Everything was working as it did before! Maybe I am counting my chickens before they are hatched, but Internet worked in the guest and corporate access worked in the guest (I made sure the guest did not have a VPN connection). So in the event this was corrected somehow, I will post the version numbers of the critical components.communities.vmware.com
Comments / 0