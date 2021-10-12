CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council Bluffs, IA

Iowa Workforce Development sets Council Bluffs roundtable

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 8 days ago

(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Workforce Development officials are holding a special event to address the state's workforce shortage. Local residents are invited to a workforce roundtable Wednesday from 7:30-to-9:30 a.m. at IowaWORKS at 300 West Broadway, Suite 13 in Council Bluffs. Officials say the event is part of series of roundtables partnering with area businesses in addressing the state's workforce shortage. Information regarding existing workforce strategies is available to roundtable attendees, as well as available resources helping with hiring and retraining, collaborating with community and education partnerships, and removing barriers such as childcare concerns.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.)...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
Government
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Broadway
The Associated Press

Senate report urges charging Brazil’s leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy