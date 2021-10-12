Iowa Workforce Development sets Council Bluffs roundtable

(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Workforce Development officials are holding a special event to address the state's workforce shortage. Local residents are invited to a workforce roundtable Wednesday from 7:30-to-9:30 a.m. at IowaWORKS at 300 West Broadway, Suite 13 in Council Bluffs. Officials say the event is part of series of roundtables partnering with area businesses in addressing the state's workforce shortage. Information regarding existing workforce strategies is available to roundtable attendees, as well as available resources helping with hiring and retraining, collaborating with community and education partnerships, and removing barriers such as childcare concerns.