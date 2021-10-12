CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hornets' Kelly Oubre: Questionable for Wednesday's game

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Oubre (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's preseason contest against the Mavericks. Oubre injured his ankle in the Hornets' preseason opener and has been sidelined since. The 6-foot-7 wing is in his first year with Charlotte, so the preseason finale would be a great opportunity to gel with his new team. Oubre appears very close to returning, so even if he isn't available Wednesday, he should be ready for the regular season opener against the Pacers on Oct. 20.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Game Highlights

Dallas Mavericks | Game Recap: Mavericks 127, Hornets 59

The Mavericks defeated the Hornets, 127-59. Kristaps Porzingis recorded 17 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks, while Luka Doncic added 10 points, four rebounds and eight assists in the victory. LaMelo Ball tallied four points and two rebounds for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Mavericks improve to 3-0 in the preseason, while the Hornets fall to 1-3.
NBA Game Highlights

Memphis Grizzlies | Game Recap: Grizzlies 128, Hornets 98

The Grizzlies defeated the Hornets, 128-98. Ja Morant recorded 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Grizzlies, while LaMelo Ball tallied 13 points and seven assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 in the preseason, while the Hornets fall to 1-1.
At The Hive

Preview: Hornets try to build momentum in preseason game two against the Grizzlies

What: Charlotte Hornets (1-0) vs Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) The Hornets make their home preseason debut, and Eric, Dell, and Ashley will be in the house as well. We’ll get our first genuine experience watching James Borrego’s ten leg groove machine on a home broadcast and get our first taste of the nicknames and saying Eric Collins has been conjuring up all offseason.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Hornets#Mavericks
Raleigh News & Observer

Three Hornets starters will miss Monday’s game, including one with a sprained ankle

When the Charlotte Hornets hit the FTX Arena floor for their preseason matchup with Miami on Monday, they will do it without three starters and a key reserve. Terry Rozier sprained his left ankle in practice and has been ruled out against the Heat, a blow to a team already struggling with more than its share of early preseason absences. Rozier headlines a lengthy injury report that includes Gordon Hayward, Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre. Hayward and Plumlee remain out for the second straight game due to NBA’s health and safety protocols and Oubre, who was sidelined in Thursday’s 128-98 loss to Memphis with a sprained right ankle, is doubtful.
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Preseason Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) vs. Charlotte Hornets (0-0) HOW TO WATCH: Bally Sports Southeast/NBA League Pass. While the “Golden Generation of Point Guards” remains as impactful as ever on the NBA landscape, the past few years have introduced an exciting new generation of point guards that could be an anchor for the NBA’s future.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Out again Wednesday

Hayward (COVID-19 protocols) won't play in Wednesday's preseason contest against the Mavericks. Hayward will miss the Hornets' final preseason contest, and he will set his sights on returning for the regular-season opener against the Pacers on Oct. 20. The 31-year-old was fully healthy entering training camp and appeared ready to build off a solid first season in Charlotte, but his prolonged absence could hinder his start to the 2021-22 campaign.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets

THE STORY: This has to be the strangest start time that I can remember. 6:00 pm? Sure. 5:30... that’s 6:30 east coast time, which never happens. Anyway, the Mavericks are only without Reggie Bullock, so Dallas should run away with it as the Hornets are missing Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier. It’s always worth watching how much Luka Doncic plays.
NBA
zip06.com

Hornets Surging with Five-Game Shutout Streak

Senior captain Julia McHenry scored a pair of goals for the Branford field hockey team when it defeated Shelton 4-0 on Oct. 9. The Hornets paid tribute to the late Cathy McGuirk by holding that game in honor of the legendary Hornets’ coach. (Photo by Susan Lambert/The Sound) The Branford...
BRANFORD, CT
ClutchPoints

Mavericks-Hornets: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Wednesday, October 13th)

The Dallas Mavericks (42-30) take on the Charlotte Hornets (33-39) at Spectrum Center. Game Time: 6:30PM EDT/3:30PM PDT on Wednesday, October 13th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. With a subscription, you can watch the live stream on Watch ESPN app. You can also follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
NBA
At The Hive

2021-22 Hornets Player Preview: Kelly Oubre Jr

One year after surprising most of the NBA world by landing Gordon Hayward in free agency, the Charlotte Hornets went out and did the same on a much smaller scale with the signing of Kelly Oubre Jr. They brought him on with a two year deal with the expectation that he’ll lessen the burden on Gordon Hayward to play heavy minutes and anchor the bench with his play on both ends of the floor.
NBA
Camden News

Harmony Grove Hornets ready for road game versus Lakeside Beavers

The Harmony Grove Hornets (3-3; 2-1 in conference play) have been rebounding this season after some tough losses to tough playoff teams. Last week, the Hornets had their biggest game yet this year as they hosted the McGehee Owls for a place at the top of the conference. The Hornets lost at home to the Owls 36-12 as they could not find an edge on both sides of the ball.
FOOTBALL
CBS Sports

Hornets' Kelly Oubre: Back at practice Friday

Oubre (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports. Oubre hurt his ankle during Charlotte's preseason opener and has been sidelined since. His return to practice is a positive sign, and barring a setback, he will likely be available for Wednesday's regular season opener against the Pacers.
BASKETBALL
Picayune Item

Poplarvlile’s Hornets continue winning streak

Poplarville’s Hornets showed no mercy in the team’s 35-0 win over the Forrest County Agricultural Aggies Friday night. The Hornets scored their first touchdown of the night in six plays for 70 yards. Hornets Avan Jarvis finished off the drive with a 45-yard rush. The PAT was good by Zack Carpenter and the Hornets led 7-0, eight minutes left in the quarter.
POPLARVILLE, MS
AllPacers

NBA News: Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

The Charlotte Hornets could potentially be without one of their best players when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening. The game is both team's season-opener, and the Hornets have now downgraded guard Terry Rozier to questionable for the game. Rozier's status can be seen in a Tweet that...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy