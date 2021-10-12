Hornets' Kelly Oubre: Questionable for Wednesday's game
Oubre (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's preseason contest against the Mavericks. Oubre injured his ankle in the Hornets' preseason opener and has been sidelined since. The 6-foot-7 wing is in his first year with Charlotte, so the preseason finale would be a great opportunity to gel with his new team. Oubre appears very close to returning, so even if he isn't available Wednesday, he should be ready for the regular season opener against the Pacers on Oct. 20.www.cbssports.com
