Politician Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Reveals Why She Chose to Have a Double Mastectomy Weeks After Her Husband's Death

In 2005, my boyfriend discovered a lump on my breast. I went in to have it checked out and the doctor recommended a biopsy. The lump turned out to be benign fatty tissue, but the sample revealed that I had lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS), the presence of abnormal cells in my breast lobules. At the time it was also called stage 0 breast cancer, and I was assured that it was not cancer but rather an early indicator for developing it later. The doctor suggested I start taking Tamoxifen [a drug recommended to reduce breast cancer risk in pre- and perimenopausal women by blocking the effects of estrogen in breast tissue] as a preventative measure—a recommendation I declined to follow because I read that the medication could interfere with my having children. I discussed the diagnosis with my mother and sister, but we treated it as a curiosity and moved on.