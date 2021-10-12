CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU pledges 1 billion euros for Afghan people at virtual G-20

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 8 days ago
ROME (AP) — The European Union pledged 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) in support for the Afghan people, and the Group of 20 countries vowed to accelerate aid Tuesday amid concerns that an already precarious humanitarian and financial situation will grow catastrophic over the winter. G-20 leaders demanded at a...

AFP

Russia hosts Taliban for talks after warning against IS threat

Russia hosts the Taliban for talks in Moscow on Wednesday, seeking to assert its influence on Central Asia and push for action against Islamic State fighters which it says have massed in perennially volatile Afghanistan. The talks, which draw officials from 10 countries including China and Pakistan, are one of the Taliban's most significant international meetings since seizing power in mid-August. They come after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that IS fighters were gathering in Afghanistan to spread discord in former Soviet republics flanking Russia. Russia's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is set to address the gathering.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government

Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and other factions, a round of diplomacy that underlines Moscow s clout.Opening the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan.Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it has designated the group a terrorist organization in 2003 and never took it of the list. Any contact with such groups...
POLITICS
KREX

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize

BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize Wednesday in a clear slap at President Vladimir Putin. In awarding the Sakharov Prize to Navalny, the European Parliament praised his “immense personal bravery.” The 45-year-old activist was poisoned with a nerve agent last year and promptly […]
ADVOCACY
AFP

Taliban vows to work with Russia, regional players over IS threats

The Taliban agreed Wednesday to work with Russia, China and Iran on regional security after the Kremlin warned of emerging Islamic State and drug-trafficking threats in the wake of the hardline group's takeover in Afghanistan. Lavrov has previously warned that drug trafficking from Afghanistan had reached "unprecedented" levels, a concern echoed by the Kremlin during meetings with other Central Asia countries and China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Angela Merkel
Reuters

U.S. will not join Russia's Afghanistan talks this week -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday. Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Taliban, China and Pakistan, Russian...
FOREIGN POLICY
#G 20#Taliban#Humanitarian Aid#Eu#Ap#The European Union#U N#Italian#Russian#Chinese#The United Nations
sandiegouniontribune.com

Navalny, Afghan women on shortlist for EU rights prize

BRUSSELS — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and a group of Afghan women are on the shortlist to win to European Union’s top human righs prize. Completing the trio of final nominees for the Sakharov Prize is imprisoned Bolivian politician and former interim president Jeanine Anez. The winner of...
ADVOCACY
PBS NewsHour

Yemen economy is collapsing, humanitarian crisis rising

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Yemen’s economy is collapsing, its humanitarian crisis is worsening, and the conflict in the Arab world’s poorest nation is growing more violent, the U.N.’s deputy humanitarian chief said Thursday. The grim remarks by Assistant Secretary-General Ramesh Rajasingham came during a briefing to the U.N. Security Council....
ADVOCACY
AFP

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint US-EU delegation Tuesday in Qatar, as Brussels pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan. The European Union opened the virtual G20 summit by pledging the one-billion-euro aid package, including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban.
WORLD
Times Daily

G20 demands humanitarian access to Afghans, EU pledges cash

ROME (AP) — The European Union pledged 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) in support for the Afghan people, and the Group of 20 countries vowed to accelerate aid Tuesday amid concerns that an already precarious humanitarian and financial situation will grow catastrophic over the winter. Support local journalism reporting on...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

EU increases aid pledge to Afghanistan and its neighbours to 1 bln euros

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Union will give an additional 700 million euros ($809.2 million) in emergency aid to Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries, the European Commission said ahead of Tuesday's Group of 20 Afghan summit. The pledge takes the total commitment of new funding to 1 billion...
WORLD
Reuters

G20 pledges help for Afghan humanitarian crisis at special summit

ROME, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major economies is determined to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, even if it means having to coordinate efforts with the Taliban, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday after hosting an emergency summit. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan...
CHARITIES
Birmingham Star

G20 leaders pledge to give humanitarian aid directly to Afghan people

Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and the other G20 leaders agreed during a virtual meeting to provide humanitarian aid directly to the Afghan people instead via the Taliban government, the White House said on Tuesday. "The Leaders also reaffirmed their collective commitment to provide humanitarian assistance...
U.S. POLITICS
naturalgasworld.com

More signatories join US/EU methane pledge

Initiative now supported by nine of the top 20 global methane emitters. Another 24 countries have joined the US/European Union Global Methane Pledge that aspires to a 30% reduction in global methane emissions by 2030, the US state department announced October 11. US president Joe Biden and European Commission president...
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The economy on the brink, Taliban rely on former technocrats

When the Taliban swept into power, they found Afghanistan's economy fast approaching the brink and were faced with harrowing predictions of growing poverty and hunger. So they ordered the financial managers of the collapsed former government back to work, with an urgent directive: Do your jobs, because we can’t.In the 20 years since the Taliban last ruled, Afghanistan evolved from an economy dealing mostly in illicit enterprise to a sophisticated, multi-billion-dollar system fueled by donor aid and international trade. The Taliban, a movement borne out of the rural clergy, struggled to grasp the extent of the transformation. Four employees...
ECONOMY
