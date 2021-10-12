CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UywiF_0cOyqFoI00
Get some home improvement done with Amazon deals on robot vacuums, blenders and more. iRobot/Panasonic/Vitamix/Amazon/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s something for your kitchen to make cooking less stressful or some top-rated tech, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices you can find online. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Below you’ll find deals on one of our favorite Roombas , men's grooming essentials and air purifiers , all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices. Meanwhile, you can get a head start on your holiday shopping and save even more with markdowns on must-have products during Amazon's Epic Daily Deals savings event.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, for $12.99 a month ($6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance ).

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

1. Up to 48% off: These grooming essentials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sxu2h_0cOyqFoI00
Shop savings on men's grooming essentials including razors and hair trimmers. BIC/Panasonic/Amazon

If you want a close shave, Amazon has plenty of men's grooming products on sale today. For instance, you can get a BIC Flex 4 disposable razor at a 48% discount, bringing it down from $7.99 down to $4.14. The shaver comes with four blades that BIC promises are flexible and long-lasting with a lubricating strip to prevent skin irritation. There's also the Panasonic ear and nose hair trimmer on sale for $24.99, a $15 discount from its standard tag of $39.99. Panasonic says it's equipped with a high-velocity motor that lets the blades effectively clip the tiniest hairs, plus a micro vacuum system to collect snipped strands.

Save up to 48% on men's grooming products

2. Save $175: Our favorite pro-style blender

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09E0Sd_0cOyqFoI00
The Vitamix A3500 blender can handle everything from butter to baby food. Vitamix

Make your smoothies and shakes with a lot more ease by picking up the Vitamix Ascent Series A3500 blender , on sale for $524.95—normally listed for $699.95, this 64-ounce appliance is 25% off. The Vitamix 3500 is our favorite pro-style blender thanks to the intuitive controls on a responsive touchscreen, and all the bells and whistles you could want. Whether it's baby food, nut milk or almond butter, the A3500 is more than up to the task.

Get the Vitamix Ascent Series A3500 Smart Blender for $524.95 (Save $175)

3. Up to 38% off: These far-reaching air purifiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8JoZ_0cOyqFoI00
Freshen up your home air flow while saving big on these Medify air purifiers. Medify/Amazon

Keep your home fresh with a Medify air purifier . The brand's MA-40 model is 38% off its list price of $349 right now, which brings the price down to $216. Medify says the MA-40 can clean spaces up to 1,600 square feet in one hour. For smaller spaces, there's the MA-14 model , on sale for $69.20 with a coupon that Medify says can clean a room of up to 200 square feet in 30 minutes. Both versions are said to run ultra-quiet with three speeds to choose from.

Save up to 38% on Medify air purifiers

4. Less than $350: This powerful robot vacuum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojZlR_0cOyqFoI00
The iRobot i3 Roomba can navigate furniture and works on multiple floor types. iRobot/HSN

If you're looking to give robot vacuums a try without breaking the bank, the Roomba i3 is a great place to start. Usually listed for $399.99, this Wi-Fi-connected appliance is marked down $50 right now, which means you can get it for $349. The i3 is the standard version of our favorite affordable Roomba , the i3+ ($543). Though it may not have the i3+'s automatic dirt disposal tower, the i3 still has a strong suction ability to capture dust and other debris throughout multiple flat surfaces. You can also control it through the iRobot app, or through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Get the iRobot Roomba i3 for $349 (Save $50.99)

5. 20% off: One of our favorite storage bags

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EznJa_0cOyqFoI00
We love these bags for storing things under the bed. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

There's never enough closet space at home to keep your clothes stored, so why not make use of the space under your bed with these SpaceSaver premium storage bags ? You can get a 20-pack of these vacuum-seal bags at an $11 price cut from its list price of $54.99. We found the SpaceSaver bags to be the best storage container for soft loads , with 80 percent more space than other competing bags and since it's vacuum-sealed, the bags promise no mold, mildew or bacteria inside.

Get the SpaceSaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags, 20-Pack for $43.99 (Save $11)

Amazon deals you may have missed

1. Sony WF-1000XM3/B wireless buds with gift card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFYYX_0cOyqFoI00
Sony's WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds look good while keeping your music playing smoothly and outside noise away. Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

You don't need a gigantic pair of headphones to truly immerse yourself in your favorite music. When we reviewed the Sony WF-1000XM3/B wireless buds , our testers were wowed by the sound quality, the speedy Bluetooth connectivity to their devices and how customizable their listening experiences were with the Sony app—and the convenient, portable package. There's also the noise canceling ability of the buds, which we found to rival the best noise-canceling headphones we've ever tried. Not only are the WF-1000XM3 buds on sale for $148, a $71.99 price cut from their $219.99 list price, but right now your purchase also includes a free $20 Amazon gift card!

Get the Sony WF-1000XM3/B Wireless Earbuds with $20 Amazon Gift Card for $148 (Save $71.99)

2. Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8R3r_0cOyqFoI00
We were impressed with how well this hair brush wades through tangled weaves of hair. Crave Naturals Store

If a solid detangling is what your hair needs, this Crave Naturals hairbrush might be just what you're looking for. Normally listed for $11.88, this detangling brush is available for as low as $9.85 in pink. This popular and unique beauty tool is a reader favorite thanks to its cone-shaped plastic bristles that work sideways to unravel the most stressful snarls of hair. Not only does it work on wet and dry hair, but reviewers said it's good for both kids and adults.

Get the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush from $9.85 (Save $1.89 to $12)

3. Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090Nyi_0cOyqFoI00
The Eufy 15C robot vacuum impressed customers with its manageability and smart object detection. Eufy/Amazon

When you've got a vacuum with solid suction power and a hands-free interface for less than $150, it's hard to pass up. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C usually runs shoppers $249.99, but right now, you can get the black version is marked down to $149.99, or, on the white model, you can apply the on-page coupon for $100 off, as well as use coupon code EUFY15CW in your cart to save an additional $10 and bring the price down to $139.99. Jonathan Chan, Reviewed's senior manager of lab operations, said the 15C has almost the same strong cleaning power as our favorite affordable robot vacuum , the 11S ($179.99) and features smart connectivity to the best WiFi signal available like the 30C ($179.99).

Get the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C from $139.99 with coupon code EUFY15CW (Save $100 to $110)

4. Breville Precision Coffee Brewer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojhws_0cOyqFoI00
This Breville Precision Brewer is the most versatile coffee maker we've tested. Breville Australia

If you want multiple ways to make your morning brew, we can wholeheartedly recommend the Breville Precision Brewer as a great addition to your kitchen. Usually listed for $266.95, this stainless-steel device is on sale for 16% off at $223.95. We found the Breville device to be the most versatile coffee maker we've ever tested thanks to its customizable brewing options and helpful features like the Steep and Release valve meant to prevent the brew head from dripping coffee. Whether you want a classic drip coffee maker or a cold brew machine, the precision brewer can do both.

Get the Breville Precision Brewer for $223.95 (Save $43)

5. Repel Umbrella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaOG5_0cOyqFoI00
Protect yourself from rain, snow and sun with this portable umbrella. Reviewed/Tara Jacoby/Repel

Keep yourself shielded from the rain with this Repel travel umbrella , on sale for as low as $24.95. Normally running $29.95, you can get this automatic umbrella in 11 different colors for as much as 17% off. We picked the Repel as one of our favorite umbrellas for its portability and decent rain protection thanks to its Teflon coating. It may be a bit tough to open and the spine felt cheaply made, but it's easy to take with you while you're on the go.

Get the Repel Travel Umbrella from $24.95 (Save $3 to $5)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

What are the hottest toys of 2021 going to be? Well, according to Amazon, this year's hottest toys include Baby Yoda, a Disney princess dress-up kit and a cute, squeezable golden dumpling. Every year, Amazon releases a list of what the company predicts will be the hottest and most popular...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Alexa#Robot#Flipboard#Reviewed#Epic Daily Deals#Shop#Bic Panasonic Amazon#Nos
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Lowe's Black Friday deals — best early sales in 2021

Lowe's Black Friday deals are starting early with gifts for everyone on your holiday list. Like most retailers, Lowe's is releasing a sneak peek of its holiday deals. While these aren't official Black Friday deals yet, there are plenty of savings to be had right now. For instance, one of...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re available right now! Amazon is known for running fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever running deals this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them to believe them. Lucky for you, we’re going to show you...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Leggings to Shop Now

Now that fall and chilly weather have arrived, we're shopping for cozy clothes! While some of us are returning to the office, we haven't lost our lust for leggings. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and with deals from Amazon's Fall Sale, shoppers can find leggings on sale for just about any occasion.
RETAIL
The Independent

Dyson Black Friday sale 2021: When does it start and what deals can you expect?

The start of autumn signals the countdown to Black Friday – the mammoth weekend of deals where you’ll be able to enjoy discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to home appliances and beauty products.What began as a one-day shopping event in the US, has expanded into a weekend-long period, ending on the following Monday, aka Cyber Monday.Every year, however, the shopping bonanza gets bigger and bigger as more retailers participate and great discounts are unveiled by big-name brands such as Apple, Amazon, Samsung, Bose and Nespresso.Dyson is also known for its impressive deals during Black Friday, both on its...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Best Black Friday Best Buy deals: Everything we know so far

Black Friday isn’t far off. All kinds of retailers are prepping their excellent Black Friday deals, and we’re expecting great deals on TVs, laptops, smart home devices, headphones, and more. Best Buy in particular is expected to offer hundreds of incredible deals. In fact, there will likely be so many deals that it may be hard to find the right ones for you. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Black Friday deals from Best Buy. Black Friday itself takes place on November 26, so it may be some time before we get some actual Black Friday Best...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

All the Best Sofa Deals You Can Score This Holiday Weekend

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ah, the sofa. It’s the statement-making centerpiece of any living space and the most inviting piece of furniture in your home, which makes finding the right one a vital task. With that being said, they can also end up being one of the priciest pieces of furniture in your home, so finding your dream sofa at a dream price is the ultimate goal. One of the best times to do this is during holiday sales, and this weekend, there are tons of savings going on. With beloved retailers like West Elm, Wayfair, Overstock, Burrow, and more slashing prices on their coziest picks, now’s the time to pick up that sofa you’ve had your eye on. Who says you have to wait for Black Friday?
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals have always been worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized but high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of...
ELECTRONICS
everythinglubbock.com

Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing extra moisture, now is a great time to switch up your beauty routine.
MAKEUP
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

271K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy