CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZudL_0cOyq0ee00
Job Openings A sign in the parking lot of Mariano's grocery store advertises the availability of jobs Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Chicago. One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday, Oct. 12: Americans are quitting in droves. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — One reason America's employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves.

The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. That's equivalent to nearly 3% of the workforce. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.

The data helps fill in a puzzle that is looming over the job market: Hiring slowed sharply in August and September, even as the number of posted jobs was near record levels. In the past year, open jobs have increased 62%. Yet overall hiring, as measured by Tuesday's report, has actually declined slightly during that time.

The jump in quits strongly suggests that fear of the delta variant is partly responsible for the shortfall in workers. In addition to driving quits, fear of the disease probably caused plenty of those out of work to not look for, or take, jobs.

As COVID-19 cases surged in August, quits soared in restaurants and hotels from the previous month and rose in other public-facing jobs, such as retail and education. Nearly 900,000 people left jobs at restaurants, bars, and hotels in August, up 21% from July. Quits by retail workers rose 6%.

Yet in industries such as manufacturing, construction, and transportation and warehousing, quits barely increased. In professional and business services, which includes fields such as law, engineering, and architecture, where most employees can work from home, quitting was largely flat.

Other factors also likely contributed to the jump in quits. With many employers desperate for workers and wages rising at a healthy pace, workers have a much greater ability to demand higher pay, or go elsewhere to find it.

The data from August is probably too early to reflect the impact of vaccine mandates. President Joe Biden's mandate was not announced until Sept. 9. United Airlines announced its mandate in early August, but it was one of the first companies to do so. And layoffs were unchanged in August, the report found.

The government said Friday that job gains were weak for a second straight month in September, with only 194,000 jobs added, though the unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2%. Friday's hiring figure is a net total, after quits, retirements, and layoffs are taken into account. Tuesday's report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, includes raw figures, and showed that total hiring in August fell sharply, to 6.3 million from 6.8 million in July.

The data is “highlighting the immense problems businesses are dealing with,” said Jennifer Lee, an economist at BMO Capital Markets, in an email. “Not enough people. Not enough equipment and/or parts. Meantime, customers are waiting for their orders, or waiting to place their orders. What a strange world this is."

Quits also rose the most in the South and Midwest, the government said, the two regions with the worst COVID outbreaks in August.

When workers quit, it is typically seen as a good sign for the job market, because people usually leave jobs when they already have other positions or are confident they can find one. The large increase in August probably does reflect some of that confidence among workers.

But the fact that the increase in quits was heavily concentrated in sectors that involve close contact with the public is a sign that fear of COVID also played a large role. Many people may have quit even without other jobs to take.

The sharp increase in job openings also has an international dimension: Job vacancies have reached a record level in the United Kingdom, though that is partly because many European workers left the U.K. after Brexit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Looking for a Remote Job? These 30 Companies Are Looking for Remote Employees

If your ideal job involves working from home, you're in luck. There are plenty of businesses looking for remote employees. U.S. workers have experienced a reckoning. March 2020, the month COVID-19 began shuttering businesses, was unprecedented and scary. For many Americans, it was also life-changing. Some lost friends or family to the pandemic, while others have suffered from the long-term effects of the virus.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers certifications as record number of people quit jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- According to the U.S Department of Labor's latest JOLTS report, the number of people quitting their jobs has surged to record highs. This is due to a number of factors, including people seeking better opportunities, better pay, and careers that align with skillsets they're most interested in learning and using. The The post Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers certifications as record number of people quit jobs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Oops, this Trump-appointed judge actually is not retiring

(Reuters) - For a few moments on Wednesday, court observers were abuzz over the apparent and unusual retirement of a Trump-era appointee to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after less than a year on the bench. Stephen Schwartz, however, is not retiring. That declaration comes from his Washington, D.C.-based...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Ap#The Labor Department
Reuters

COVID vaccine injury claims mount, but recourse is lacking for those harmed

(Reuters) - As the Biden administration puts the final touches on an emergency COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees, a crucial piece seems to be missing for the unlucky few who experience serious side effects: meaningful legal recourse. More than 1,300 COVID vaccine-related injury claims are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.
LIFESTYLE
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy