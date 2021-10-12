CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Pay Your Taxes

bpcsd.org
 8 days ago

School property tax rates are set in August for the upcoming school year. Tax rates are based on the total tax levy in the voter-approved school budget, the state-determined equalization rates, and assessment rolls for each town. View your tax bill. For the 2021-22 school year, the rate per $1,000...

www.bpcsd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Tax consulting: What if you cannot afford to pay your taxes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. You may end up in a situation where you cannot afford to pay your taxes due to financial changes or others. During these times, you may wonder whether you should still file your taxes even if you cannot pay, or you should avoid filing them for the year. If you are thinking of not filing your tax return, it will be a big mistake, as the IRS will charge you with a failure to file taxes penalty. So, this will only add up to the amount of taxes you have to pay. Even if you cannot afford to pay your taxes, the good news is that there are several options out there that will not harm your pocket when you pay the taxes.
PERSONAL FINANCE
wealthmanagement.com

Cut Your Clients’ Taxes Now, and in the Future

Nobody likes paying taxes, and clients will be especially grateful for your proactive advice on how they can avoid shelling out any more than what’s legally required. Here are three steps you can take before the end of 2021 to reduce the tax bill your clients will get on April 15 and two more you may be able to use to reduce their taxes in future years.
INCOME TAX
Forbes

To Minimize Your Taxes, Avoid ‘The Gap’

Ty Bernicke, CFP®, is President and Executive Wealth Manager at Bernicke Wealth Management based in Eau Claire, WI. There are many different variables to consider when selecting an advisor. One important component that determines a financial advisor’s success is how well they can manage investments. Financial advisors need to understand how to minimize taxes related to the investment recommendations they are providing to their clients to manage investments effectively. To help clients minimize taxes, an advisor needs to have a complete picture of their clients’ financial situation.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rates#Tax Bills#Tax Levy#Tax Processing
moneyweek.com

How your pension can cut your inheritance tax bill

There has been a sharp increase in inheritance-tax bills. Britons paid £2.1bn of inheritance tax in the first quarter of the 2021-2022 tax year, £500m more than in the same period a year ago. The good news, however, is that your pension savings could help you cut your potential inheritance tax bill.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
greensboro.com

Does Your State Tax Social Security Benefits?

We give the government a lot of our income over our working lives, some of which comes back to us in the form of Social Security benefits later on. But even that might not be entirely ours to keep. Governments in 13 states tax some seniors' Social Security benefits, forcing them to rely more upon their personal savings to cover their expenses.
INCOME TAX
Gwinnett Daily Post

The deadline to pay property taxes is Oct. 15

Gwinnett property taxpayers don’t have much time left to pay their tax bills. Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter’s Office is reminding residents that Oct. 15 is their deadline to pay or mail in their tax bills. Payments made in person or online, or postmarked by midnight on the deadline date will be considered as being paid on time.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
KTLA

IRS issues October child tax credits, gives update on delayed payments

A “technical issue” that delayed last month’s payments for a small number of advance child tax credit recipients in September has been fixed, the IRS announced Friday as it detailed the program’s fourth monthly disbursement. The October payment totaled about $15 billion and is expected to reach 36 million families, impacting about 61 million children, […]
PERSONAL FINANCE
myk104.com

The City Is Paying Your Rent Or Mortgage

Dallas is just giving money away! If you need help paying rent, mortgage, or even your utility bills Miss Dianne Gibson has the information you need. If you’re looking for a job with benefits she has that for you too. Don’t struggle on your own let your community help you out. Listen with DeDe in the Morning to get all the details.
DALLAS, TX
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Religious institutions should pay taxes

Religious organizations have long enjoyed huge tax exemptions in our country with a current estimation that churches in the U.S. avoid paying $71 billion in taxes annually. Religious institutions pay no taxes; local, state, or federal. They pay no taxes on extensive investments, interests earned or capital gains, neither on religious endowments accounting for hundreds of billions of dollars. They pay no sales tax on supplies, cars, travel, or even income tax for businesses “furthering religious objectives.” Most important, religious organizations pay no property taxes, a primary source of funding for local services such as firefighters, EMTs, and police, not to mention schools and other infrastructure.
INCOME TAX
marketplace.org

What’s the best way to get tax cheaters to pay up?

Democrats are scaling back a proposal that would help the IRS crack down on people and businesses who owe taxes. The original plan called for requiring bank deposits and withdrawals totaling over $600 to be reported. Now, the threshold would be $10,000. President Joe Biden’s social and safety net spending...
U.S. POLITICS
moneytalksnews.com

4 Ways to Tax-Proof Your Investment Portfolio

Americans leave a lot of money on the table for the taxman. Taxpayers who get big tax refunds have effectively given the federal government an interest-free loan all year, for example. And investors who fail to make sure their portfolios are as tax-efficient as possible could be losing more of their investment returns to taxes than necessary.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy