CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Righteous Brothers set to perform at NIACC on Oct. 24

By Abby Koch
Globe Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack with their chart-topping classics including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” The Righteous Brothers are heading to NIACC's North Iowa Community Auditorium later this month. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo was made up by Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield. After Hatfield’s death in 2003, Medley was joined...

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

James Taylor tribute singer set to perform in Colby

COLBY — A James Taylor tribute singer is coming Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. CDT to Colby Community College’s Cultural Arts Center. This is a community and venue change from the pre-season show list. Grammy Award-winning songwriter and recording artist Steve Leslie performs the music of the internationally famous...
COLBY, KS
Stillwater News-Press

Blues Brothers and tribute band perform in Stillwater

The crowd cheered as Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi pulled into Bud Brothers Coughy Shop dispensary in their Bluesmobile on Monday afternoon. Aykroyd and Belushi hadn't even put the car in park before they were swarmed by adoring fans screaming and recording their every move. The duo was in town...
STILLWATER, OK
brownwoodnews.com

Sons of the Pioneers to perform at Lyric Oct. 23

The Sons of the Pioneers featuring Roy Rogers Jr. will perform twice at Brownwood’s Lyric Theatre at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Tickets, for $35, can be purchased at the theatre or at brownwoodlyrictheatre.com. The following press release was issued by the Sons of the Pioneers regarding...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Globe Gazette

The RT's music coming to NIACC

The NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series welcome The RT’s (formerly The Rad Trads) at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. This presentation is part of the 2021-2022 Performing Arts and Leadership Series. Brooklyn-based five-piece band The RT’s are known...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hatfield
Person
Bill Medley
Grosse Pointe News

Kate Patterson and band perform Oct. 24 at JAPC

Surrounded by her band “family,” jazz vocalist Kate Patterson will give a program at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church, 8625 Jefferson, Detroit. Patterson, a well-known and beloved Detroit-area musician, will be joined by six colleagues in the historic church’s sanctuary for this free afternoon concert.
DETROIT, MI
South Bend Tribune

Aimée Allen Trio performs at Merrimans' Oct. 21

SOUTH BEND — The Aimée Allen Trio performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Merrimans’ Playhouse, 401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135. Led by Allen, a singer, the trio also includes guitarist Tony Romano and bassist François Moutin. Based in New York City, the jazz vocalist and songwriter Allen has...
SOUTH BEND, IN
KCRA.com

Doobie Brothers set to play in Wheatland Thursday

WHEATLAND, Calif. — Grammy Award winners and San Jose natives The Doobie Brothers will play at the Toyota Amphitheater with Michael McDonald in Wheatland Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. The performance is part of their 50th-anniversary tour. The band is known for multiple top 40 hits including songs like "Black...
WHEATLAND, CA
995qyk.com

Jonas Brothers, Walker Hayes To Perform At CMT Special

CMT today (10/8) revealed its all-star lineup of performers for the 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year,” airing live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13th at 9p/8c on CMT. The 2021 honorees Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs will all perform during...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Righteous Brothers#Volunteers#Niac#Niacc#The Niacc Box Office#The Globe Gazette#Mkayabby
Delaware Gazette

Hayes Thespians set to perform classic

Rehearsals are underway for the Delaware Hayes Thespians’ production of “Alice in Wonderland,” and the cast and crew said Wednesday they are excited to perform in front of an audience when the show opens at the end of the month. Kelsey Wright, an English teacher at Hayes, is directing the...
DELAWARE, OH
Johnson City Press

Foreigner performing at Freedom Hall on Oct. 15

Veteran rock-and-roll band Foreigner will bring some of their greatest hits to Freedom Hall Civic Center next Friday. Foreigner was formed in 1976, and since then has sold over 80 million albums and is responsible for some of the biggest hits of the 1980s, including “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and “Juke Box Hero.”
MUSIC
kwhi.com

QUEBE SISTERS TO PERFORM AT THE BARNHILL CENTER OCT. 23

An innovative Western swing band will soon take the stage at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The Quebe Sisters, who blend traditional Western swing with jazz, country and Western music to create a fresh Americana sound, will perform Saturday, October 23rd at 7 p.m. Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe...
BRENHAM, TX
Tahlequah Daily Press

Brentano Quartet to perform Oct. 22-24

TULSA – The Brentano Quartet is one of the country’s greatest string quartets. They will perform October 22-24. Single tickets are available for all three concerts, and Sunday afternoon is free. Friday night’s concert ticket includes hors d’oeuvres and wine outside in the courtyard at Ahha starting at 7 p.m....
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Posthumous Chuck Berry live album to be released in December

Dualtone Records is marking the birthday of Chuck Berry by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock ’n roll legend.“Live From Blueberry Hill” is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill café in St. Louis, one of Berry’s favorite places to play. The album will be released Dec. 17.The album features Berry tearing through classics like “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Johnny B. Goode.” In 1986, he became one of the first artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame His 95th birthday would have been Monday.More songs off the live album include “Rock and Roll Music,” “Let It Rock,” “Carol/Little Queenie,” “Around and Around,” “Nadine” and “Mean Old World.”Berry inaugurated the Duck Room in the café that hosts live music and played more than 200 monthly concerts there over 17 years. Read More ESPN reporter quits job after refusing to take a vaccineCop26 sponsors ‘complain of mismanaged climate summit’Slain woman's family questions actions of sheriff's office
MUSIC
midlothianmirror.com

Henry Brun & The Latin Playerz to perform Oct. 30

Grammy-winning percussionist and ensemble coming to SAGU’s Hagee Auditorium. The Waxahachie Symphony Association presents Henry Brun & The Latin Playerz on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at SAGU’s Hagee Auditorium. Percussion dynamo Henry Brun is hailed as one of the most talented professional musicians and Latin band leaders in...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 kicked off on September 22 with the first of two episodes featuring the five celebrities in Group A: Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. We got a sneak peek at the Bull’s performance of the Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closes out the show. Since then he has sung “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts on episode 2 and “Circus” by Britney Spears on episode 4. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the music man inside the Bull costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers...
TV & VIDEOS
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

PAUL STANLEY Says He Is 'Numb' After His Longtime Guitar Tech Dies Of COVID-19

Paul Stanley's longtime guitar tech Francis Stueber has died of COVID-19. He was only 52 years old. The KISS guitarist/vocalist shared the news of his friend's passing in a social media post earlier today (Sunday, October 17). He wrote: "My dear friend, buddy and guitar tech for 20 years, Fran Stueber died yesterday suddenly of Covid. Both on and offstage I depended on him for so much. My family loved him as did I. He was so proud of his wife and 3 boys as they were of him. I'm numb."
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Paul Stanley?

Paul Stanley, best known as rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist along with Gene Simmons for the rock band Kiss, has a net worth of $200 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported. Rock Celebrities notes...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy