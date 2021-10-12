IMF reiterates more oversight for crypto in latest report on financial stability

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals." Treasury sanctions work by blocking targets -- individuals, government officials or companies -- from using the US financial system, which in effect cuts them off from banking or profiting from trade in most of the world. But digital currencies and alternative payment platforms "offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system," the report said.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO