Having just heard the Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s first indoor concert in more than 18 months, I can truly say they have not missed a beat. For safety/social-distancing reasons, the PSO’s current venue is the Matthews Theatre at the McCarter Theatre Center. Yes, there were a few new protocols to absorb, for example, the printed program was available online or via QR code. Tickets were also virtual or printed out and scanned. Concertgoers showed proof of vaccination and identification, and we all wore masks inside as well.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO