Energy Industry

France Bets On Nuclear, Hydrogen For Zero-Emission Power

By Tsvetana Paraskova
OilPrice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance aims to become a leader in green hydrogen production and reinvent nuclear power by building a small modular reactor by 2030 as part of a wider $34.6 billion (30 billion euro) plan to decarbonize industry and slash emissions, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. France currently gets around...

oilprice.com

The Independent

EU chief says key to energy crisis is pushing Green Deal

The European Union's top official on Wednesday exhorted the 27 member nations to wean themselves off natural gas not only to speed the transition to clean energy but also to make the bloc a more independent player in the world. On the eve of an EU summit centering on the energy crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told legislators that since the bloc imports 90% of its gas — much of it from strategic rival Russia — “this makes us vulnerable.” As a result she wants the EU to double down on a swift transition to clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom the government spokesman said Wednesday.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.” France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union “We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement...
INDUSTRY
KREX

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

(AP) — Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can’t find fertilizer, made using natural gas. And fears are rising that Europe will have to ration electricity if it’s a cold winter. The […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Emmanuel Macron
OilPrice.com

China’s Coal And Power Crisis Hits Global Economy

Surging coal prices and power shortages in China slowed the growth of the world’s second-largest economy in the third quarter and threaten to spill over to the global supply chains in the fourth quarter. Last week, coal futures in China closed at a record high after sixty coal mines in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Power squeeze curbs Chinese growth, leaves Europe in a gas bind

China's power shortages hit growth in the world's second-biggest economy, threatening more pain for global supply chains, while Europe's gas squeeze looked set to continue as Russia's Gazprom showed no sign of hiking exports to the region in October. Coal, oil, and gas prices have all rocketed higher in recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Uranium stocks surge as investors bet on nuclear power amid a power crunch

Uranium stocks jumped on Monday, building on this month's gains, as investors bet that the energy crunch in Europe and Asia will give nuclear power a boost. The NorthShore Global Uranium Mining ETF closed 5.5% higher on Monday, and Global X Uranium ETF gained 4.7%. The funds' October gains are now well north of 20%.
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Conspiracy Or Incompetence? Why Fossil Fuels Are Flying

Despite the fact that the current administration in Washington and the most powerful figures within the EU are attempting to switch away from fossil fuels, oil, natural gas, and coal use are soaring. The European Commission claims that it will not turn away from its energy transition priorities and will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Energy#Hydrogen Power#Hydrogen Production#French#France2030#The European Union#Eu#European#Oilprice Com
OilPrice.com

Russia Hints Extra Gas Supply To Europe Hinges On Nord Stream 2 Approval

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom is in no hurry to supply additional volumes to alleviate Europe’s gas crisis, unless the European Union (EU) and Germany grant operational license to the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, sources close to the Kremlin and Gazprom told Bloomberg. “We cannot ride to the rescue...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched pipeline capacity auction on Monday showed no rise in supplies, according to media reports on Monday. The pipelines run through the Ukraine and Poland. Putin recently said he would help Europe with its pipeline shortages, but some accuse his country of trying to weaponize natural gas supplies to speed up EU approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The U.K. and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia for natural gas supplies, and prices have been soaring this year in part due to higher demand from Asia and elsewhere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

German Greens Want More Russian Gas, But No Nord Stream 2

Germany depends on Russia for its gas supply, and the current government must negotiate more supplies with Moscow, the co-chairman of the country's Greens told media, as quoted by TASS. According to Robert Habeck, however, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline cannot be approved because of the EU Gas Directive. "We...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
France
Finland
Germany
OilPrice.com

UK Grid Relies For 62 Percent On Fossil Fuels For Its Energy

Ahead of COP26, the UK National Grid showed that fossil fuels were generating 62 percent of its energy, while renewables chipped in just 6.3 percent. By far, natural gas is the source of most electricity for the UK’s grid, at 60 percent. Crude oil was responsible for none of the electricity generated, while coal still kicked in small 2 percent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil And Gas Companies Will Never Truly Be Carbon Neutral

Oil and gas companies are pushing a net-zero narrative, but their pledges may not live up to true carbon neutrality. Carbon neutral oil and gas is largely reliant on the murky world of carbon credits and carbon offsets. The lack of standardization and transparency within the carbon credit market has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Two Reasons European Natural Gas Prices Climbed So High

Natural gas prices in Europe have risen by nearly 400% since the start of the year after five years of relative stability. Energy market regulators are partly responsible for this rise because they misunderstood the nature of both governments and consumers. While it may be more expensive, energy markets need...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Boris Johnson to laud green credentials of firm that runs ‘UK’s largest carbon emitter’

The company behind a power plant accused of being Britain’s biggest carbon emitter is set to be highlighted by Boris Johnson as an example of the “best of UK innovation and green technology”, The Independent has learned. The prime minister will this week host 200 investors at a summit featuring 12 companies that are supporting his 10-point climate plan and “helping cement the UK’s position as a science superpower and the world’s number-one centre for green technology”.But among the companies is the Drax Group, whose taxpayer-subsidised renewable energy plant in north Yorkshire...
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Hurting Metal Producers In A Big Way

Natural gas and coal prices are soaring in Europe, and it’s beginning to impact some of the region’s biggest metals producers. Many metal producers in the region have announced cutbacks, and many more are likely to follow suit. Both production cutbacks and energy-specific surcharges are likely to become an increasing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Coal Generation In UK Jumps As Wind Speed Drops

Coal met some 3 percent of the UK’s electricity demand on Friday morning, reaching its highest level of Britain’s power generation in one month, amid lower wind speeds this week and an outage at a gas-powered plant, Bloomberg reports. The last time the UK generated 3 percent of its electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Will Natural Gas Survive A Net-Zero World?

Utilities trying to go green have a natural gas problem. Natural gas has long been touted by many industry insiders as a stepping stone away from dirtier fossil fuels like oil and coal on the way to renewable energies and true decarbonization. However, the real impact of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with natural gas extraction, production, and combustion have been obfuscated by years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Why Is Europe So Divided On Nuclear Energy?

The global energy crunch is highlighting insecurity within some of the world’s most powerful regions. Nuclear energy has fallen out of favor with much of Europe, but a few countries are pushing to bring it back. Nuclear energy is an affordable, stable, clean and independent energy source that could provide...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

