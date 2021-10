The YMCA Loudoun County has moved its Youth Development Center to a new neighborhood in Sterling and is inviting the community to check out its new digs this weekend. The nonprofit will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony during its annual fall festival Saturday, Oct. 16. The ribbon-cutting will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m. Until 1 p.m. attendees can enjoy a trunk or treat, photo booth, tours of the facility, giveaways, and more.