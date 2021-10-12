Lady Demons earn second sweep of Southland Conference weekly awards

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State played its most complete match of the season on Thursday night against one of the top teams in the Southland Conference. The Lady Demons (7-12, 1-3) used a mammoth block to set the tone defensively and crisp offensive production to earn a 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-20) sweep of Houston Baptist (12-6, 3-1). NSU had twice as many blocks as HBU who entered the night leading the conference in the category.

