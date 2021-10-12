Lady Demons earn second sweep of Southland Conference weekly awards
NATCHITOCHES – For the Northwestern State soccer team, weekly conference awards have become a part of its routine. Reigning Southland Goalkeeper of the year Acelya Aydogmus, junior forward Olivia Draguicevich, and sophomore midfielder Delaney Wells earned NSU's second sweep of weekly Southland Conference accolades through six weeks of league play. Aydogmus and Draguicevich have been recognized three of the last four weeks, while today represents the first weekly award of Wells' NSU career.nsudemons.com
Comments / 0