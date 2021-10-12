CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Lady Demons earn second sweep of Southland Conference weekly awards

By Aaron Ferguson, Sports Information Graduate Assistant
nsudemons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES – For the Northwestern State soccer team, weekly conference awards have become a part of its routine. Reigning Southland Goalkeeper of the year Acelya Aydogmus, junior forward Olivia Draguicevich, and sophomore midfielder Delaney Wells earned NSU's second sweep of weekly Southland Conference accolades through six weeks of league play. Aydogmus and Draguicevich have been recognized three of the last four weeks, while today represents the first weekly award of Wells' NSU career.

nsudemons.com

Comments / 0

Related
nsudemons.com

Lady Demons sweep Huskies

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State played its most complete match of the season on Thursday night against one of the top teams in the Southland Conference. The Lady Demons (7-12, 1-3) used a mammoth block to set the tone defensively and crisp offensive production to earn a 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-20) sweep of Houston Baptist (12-6, 3-1). NSU had twice as many blocks as HBU who entered the night leading the conference in the category.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
The Daily Collegian

Packevicz and Ballard earn conference awards for men’s soccer

DANBURY, Conn. — A pair of Penn State Altoona men’s soccer freshmen were recognized for their standout performances during the month of September, when the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) announced its monthly men’s soccer awards on Wednesday afternoon. First-year keeper Tommy Packevicz (Trumbull, Connecticut/Christian Heritage) was named the ECAC...
ALTOONA, PA
nsudemons.com

Lady Demons face challenging Huskies

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State returns to Prather Coliseum this week to finish a stretch of three consecutive challenging matches. The Lady Demons (6-12, 0-3) take on Houston Baptist (12-5, 3-0) on Thursday night, the second a three straight matches against the top three teams in the conference standings. It will be Greek Night at Prather Coliseum with house competitions throughout the match.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
nsudemons.com

Demons come out on top in Southland road opener at HBU

HOUSTON – Nearly a month ago, the Northwestern State football team had the chance to close out a road win and came up short. Given a second chance Saturday night, the Demons finished the job. Zachary Clement's 2-yard touchdown run with 7:17 remaining capped a back-and-forth fourth quarter as Northwestern...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nsudemons.com

Demons start Southland road slate by visiting Houston Baptist

HOUSTON – The Northwestern State football team has not been on the road in nearly a month. When the Demons head to Houston Baptist for a 6:05 p.m. Saturday kickoff, they will do so with the hopes that at least one part of their previous road games comes with them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pointskyhawks.com

Leguizamon collects second player of the week award this season

WEST POINT, Ga. (Oct. 11, 2021) – Point University men's soccer forward Jeronimo Leguizamon has collected his second Appalachian Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week Award this season following his performance on Saturday in the team's 9-0 win over Johnson, the conference announced Monday. Leguizamon, who leads the AAC...
SOCCER
nsudemons.com

Lady Demons unable to slow McNeese swings

NATCHITOCHES – An offensive swing fest for much of the day on both sides of the net ended in disappointment for Northwestern State as they fell to McNeese in straight sets 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-19). The outside hitters for both teams, Symone Wesley and Breanna Burrell for the Lady Demons...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southland Conference#Nsu#Southland Defender Of#Slu#Texas A M Corpus
msueagles.com

Bessler Earns Second Consecutive OVC Setter of the Week Accolade

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State sophomore setter Bridget Bessler earned her second straight and third overall Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week accolade for her efforts in helping the Eagles sweep Tennessee State on the road this past weekend. It also marks her 10th career Setter of the Week...
TENNESSEE STATE
Livingston Parish News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL | Southeastern sweeps weekly Southland Conference honors

HAMMOND – The No. 14 Southeastern Louisiana University football team’s 58-48 Southland Conference victory at No. 25 Nicholls resulted in the Lions sweeping the Southland Conference Player of the Week honors released by the league office on Monday. Senior linebacker Alexis Ramos was named the conference Defensive Player of the...
HAMMOND, LA
nsudemons.com

Lady Demons looking for more validation against McNeese

NATCHITOCES – A rowdy crowd helped fuel Northwestern State to a sweep on Thursday night. The payoff for the fans was a highly entertaining match, the payoff for the Lady Demons – validation of their work. Over the past few weeks the Lady Demons (7-12, 1-3) have been close to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
an17.com

Southeastern sweeps Southland weekly honors

HAMMOND, La. – The No. 14 Southeastern Louisiana University football team’s 58-48 Southland Conference victory at No. 25 Nicholls resulted in the Lions sweeping the Southland Conference Player of the Week honors released by the league office on Monday. Senior linebacker Alexis Ramos was named the conference Defensive Player of...
HAMMOND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Charles American Press

Ohio Valley, Southland conferences form partnership

Two conferences struggling to find an identity and stay relevant on the college football landscape are forming a partnership. The Ohio Valley and Southland conferences announced Monday plans for a football scheduling alliance between the two leagues for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The two commissioners, Tom Burnett of the Southland and Beth DeBauche of the OVC, made the announcement jointly.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Magic 95.1

Matthis Besard earns second straight MVC Golfer of the Week award

For the second-straight week, SIU senior Matthis Besard was named a Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week. This is the fifth time Besard has been recognized by the MVC with the weekly honor. Tim Lim of Drake and Valparaiso’s Caleb VanArragon were also recognized, the league announced on Friday.
GOLF
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern sweeps Southland weekly honors, Kelley earns national award plus state recognition following win at Nicholls

HAMMOND, La. – The No. 14 Southeastern Louisiana University football team’s 58-48 victory at No. 25 Nicholls resulted in the Lions sweeping the Southland Conference Player of the Week honors released by the league office on Monday. Senior linebacker Alexis Ramos was named the conference Defensive Player of the Week...
HAMMOND, LA
fbschedules.com

Ohio Valley, Southland conferences announce football scheduling alliance

The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) and the Southland Conference have announced a football scheduling alliance for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The two conferences will play non-conference football matchups during the next two seasons “…with a focus toward competitive balance and reasonable travel.”. Both the Ohio Valley Conference and the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
swark.today

Carmie Prinsloo earns a second SEC Freshman Runner of the Week honor

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2021 – COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT: Shawn Price. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time this season Carmie Prinsloo has claimed the SEC Freshman Runner of the Week honor. Prinsloo was the top freshman finisher over 5,000m at the Chile Pepper Festival and placed eighth overall.
thecatalinaislander.com

Lancers sweep two matches at Southlands Christian

The Avalon High girls volleyball team swept two matches against Southlands Christian on Saturday to improve to 16-4 overall and 4-0 in the Academy League. The Lancers dispatched the Eagles 25-16, 25-22, 25-14 in the first set and then 25-7, 25-10, 25-21 in the second set, at a double-header match on Saturday at Southlands Christian.
AVALON, CA
Americus Times-Recorder

Southland Lady Raiders to face Westfield in first round of GISA State Playoffs

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Lady Raider Softball Team was scheduled to play its final game of the regular season at home against Windsor Academy on Wednesday, October 6, but due to inclement weather, the game has been canceled. Therefore, the Lady Raiders will now turn their attention to the...
PERRY, GA
WNCT

McWhirter, English earn weekly AAC awards

GREENVILLE, N.C. – For the second straight week, Haley McWhirter and Maeve English of the East Carolina soccer team earned weekly awards, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. “What an absolutely great weekend for our ladies,” said head coach Jason Hamilton. “To get two conference wins on a weekend is extremely difficult […]
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy