The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County had been identified since Monday. On Wednesday, the KDHE also reported a new cluster of COVID-19 cases at Good Samaritan Society Ellis, with 15 cases reported in the last 14 days. A new cluster of six cases in the past 14 days also was reported at Lemke Memorial Hospital Long Term Care Unit and Assisted Living in WaKeeney.

ELLIS COUNTY, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO