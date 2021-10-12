How Mark Harmon Will Still Be a Part of 'NCIS' After His Exit (Exclusive)
Mark Harmon's time on NCIS may have come to an end (for now), but the longtime star and producer still has plans to remain in its orbit. On Monday's episode of CBS' long-running procedural, Harmon's character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, chose not to take back his badge when the opportunity presented itself. Instead, he decided to stay at the lake and fish, at peace with where he's come following a grueling and intense 18-season ride.www.etonline.com
Comments / 0