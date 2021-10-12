CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

“I give him a lot of respect,” Mike Brown displays utmost respect for Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 269 but claims Dustin Poirier is the best Lightweight

By Tanya Goyal
firstsportz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number one ranked UFC Lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier is going to challenge Charles Oliveira for his title at the main event of UFC 269. While some of the fans and media partners aren’t giving Oliveira the respect he deserves, Dustin Poirier’s coach Mike Brown admits he is on the list of elite fighters in the division.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Daniel Cormier should succeed Dana White as UFC president in the future, says lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier and believes the former MMA star would be 'a great face of a company' after retiring from the sport

Daniel Cormier would be an ideal candidate to lead the UFC as president in the future after Dana White departs, says lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier. Cormier hung up his gloves last year after losing his trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic, and has since been a vocal presence on the biggest bouts in the sport, working as both a pundit and a commentator since retiring.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier title bout made official for UFC 269

After his second victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264, all the conversation surrounding Dustin Poirier was about a potential fight against reigning champion Charles Oliveira. Three months later, things have come to fruition. This week, “The Diamond” tweet this out to stir up a conversation. On Tuesday, the champ...
UFC
mmanews.com

[UPDATE] Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier Official For UFC 269

Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight title for the first time against Dustin Poirier. Initially reported by MMAFighting last month, Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight championship is now official for UFC 269 on December 11 according to multiple sources. The fight will serve as the main event of the year-end pay-per-view card. The event will also likely take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Justin Gaethje explains why he thinks Charles Oliveira is not the best lightweight in the UFC: ‘He still has quit’

Justin Gaethje doesn’t think Charles Oliveira is the best lightweight in the UFC, despite being the champion. Oliveira won the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 as he knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round. However, for Gaethje, despite the Brazilian being the champ, “The Highlight” says Oliveira is not the best lightweight.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Georges St Pierre
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Anderson Silva
MMAWeekly.com

Justin Gaethje ranks his top 5 UFC lightweights: ‘I’m better than Charles Oliveira’ | Video

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje ranks his top 5 UFC lightweights and reveals his favorite fighters to watch. Gaethje doesn’t ranked champion Charles Oliveira as the top 155-pound fighter in the fight promotion and doesn’t include former champion Conor McGregor in his list at all. Watch what “The Highlight” give his opinions on a few different topics.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“I think Dustin Poirier gonna be able to pull out a victory,” UFC veteran Jim Miller shares his prediction for Poirier vs Oliveira fight at UFC 269 | FirstSportz Exclusive

The UFC veteran Jim Miller will be entering the Octagon at UFC Vegas 40 to face the debutant Erick Gonzalez in a Lightweight contest. Miller has been fighting in the promotion for over a decade and he holds the record for most wins in the Lightweight division. Currently, he is...
UFC
Fightful

Dustin Poirier Believes Daniel Cormier Could Be UFC President One Day: "He Would Be A Great Face Of A Company"

Former interim UFC lightweight, Dustin Poirier, put his support behind former two-division UFC champion, Daniel Cormier, potentially one day being the president of the promotion. Poirier recently spoke with Valuetainment's Patrick David-Bet about his life story and journey to becoming one of the greatest lightweight's of his generation. He responded...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Those who think I’m a quitter, tell them to earn it,” Charles Oliveira fires back at Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler for insulting him recently

The UFC Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira is going to face the number one ranked Lightweight fighter, Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 for his first title defense. Oliveira is a betting underdog entering into this fight and top lightweight title contenders such as Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler also favoring Poirier to win this one.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ufc 269
mmanews.com

Charles Oliveira Responds To Justin Gaethje Branding Him A “Quitter”

UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira has slammed Justin Gaethje after “The Highlight” branded him a “quitter.”. After over a decade in the promotion, Oliveira finally had UFC gold wrapped around his waist at UFC 262 in May. “Do Bronx” secured his spot in the vacant 155-pound title fight after racking up an eight-fight win streak that included victories over Clay Guida, Nik Lentz, Kevin Lee, and Tony Ferguson.
UFC
mmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Names His Mount Rushmore Of MMA

Dustin Poirier divulges who would be engraved in his MMA Mount Rushmore. Poirier has become a superstar in recent years. From his all-out wars with Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker to his rivalry with Conor McGregor, the American Top Team standout has become must-see TV whenever he steps into the Octagon. But who inspired “The Diamond” to ascend to the top of the MMA world? Speaking to Valuetainment in a recent interview, Poirier detailed his favorite MMA athlete of all time.
UFC
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Footage proves Deontay Wilder was at fault for referee Russell Mora's longer count on Tyson Fury after he was knocked down because the American was not in a neutral corner – despite MMA icon Daniel Cormier labelling it 'crazy slow'

Deontay Wilder will only have himself to blame for referee Russell Mora's long eight-count over Tyson Fury, when he failed to report to a neutral corner after flooring the Brit for a second time in the fourth round. The Gypsy King was sent crashing to the canvas on two separate...
COMBAT SPORTS
TMZ.com

MMA's Justin Thornton Dead At 38, Weeks After Violent KO Loss

Tragic news ... MMA fighter, Justin Thornton, has died at 38 years old, just weeks after he was violently knocked out in an August fight. Thornton was seriously hurt after Dillon Cleckler KO'ed him during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Aug. 20. The scene in the ring was...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were having a friendly drink... then suddenly he punched me in the face': Shaken Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor sent him flying across the room in 'unprovoked attack' at Rome party before the MMA fighter was dragged away by his bodyguards

An Italian DJ has revealed how a pleasant evening of drinking at a hotel with Conor McGregor ended with him being punched in the face. Francesco Facchinetti says he has a broken nose and squashed vertebrae in his neck after the unprovoked attack by the MMA fighter at a party exclusive Regis Hotel in Rome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mymmanews.com

Chuck Liddell files for divorce following arrest

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Chuck Liddell, has filed for divorce from wife Heidi Northcott just days after an altercation at the couple’s home led to “The Iceman” being taken into custody. TMZ was first to report that Liddell filed paperwork for “dissolution with minor children” at a courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy