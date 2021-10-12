“I give him a lot of respect,” Mike Brown displays utmost respect for Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 269 but claims Dustin Poirier is the best Lightweight
The number one ranked UFC Lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier is going to challenge Charles Oliveira for his title at the main event of UFC 269. While some of the fans and media partners aren’t giving Oliveira the respect he deserves, Dustin Poirier’s coach Mike Brown admits he is on the list of elite fighters in the division.firstsportz.com
