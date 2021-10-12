CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Dave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3bsH_0cOym6oA00

Dave Chappelle received support from Netflix ’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos after the comedian was accused of transphobia following his latest special The Closer . Variety reported the executive sent a memo to Netflix staff on Oct. 8, defending Chappelle as the controversy spurs on.

“Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing deal with him,” said Sarandos. “His last special ‘Sticks & Stones’ also controversial, is our most-watched, stickiest, and most award-winning stand-up special to date.”

The executive continued, “As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom—even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful.”

The memo added, “Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We don’t allow titles Netflix [sic] that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe ‘The Closer’ crosses that line.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Chappelle himself immediately responded to critics during a sold-out show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. The audience included Tiffany Haddish and Sterling K. Brown as well as Stevie Wonder, Nas, Lizzo, Talib Kweli, and others on the bill. The live standup occurred on Oct. 7, just two days after The Closer was released on Netflix.

“If this is what being canceled is like, I love it,” he said to a standing ovation.

He later declared, ‘“Fu*k Twitter. Fu*k NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life.”

Variety reported, during the Oct. 8th meeting between executives, three Netflix employees crashed the virtual gathering and were subsequently suspended. One of the staff members involved was Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, who identifies as queer and transgender. Field was vocal about their disapproval of Chappelle’s comedy on social media.

Field shared a Twitter thread highlighting their trans experience and paying respects to transgender people who have been violently killed.

“Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups. You’re going to hear a lot of talk about ‘offense.’ We are not offended,” tweeted Field.

Fellow funnyman Damon Wayans offered his support to Chappelle. On Monday (Oct. 11) TMZ caught up with the comedian at The Los Angeles International Airport and asked his opinion on the entire ordeal, to which Wayans said Chappelle “freed the slaves.”

“I can’t speak about the content of the show. But what I say is there’s a bigger conversation we need to have. Someone needs to look us in the eye and say, ‘You’re no longer free in this country. You’re not free to say what you want; you say what we want you to say. Otherwise, we will cancel you.’ That’s the discussion we need to have,” expressed Wayans.

Watch a video of the conversation below and Netflix’s teaser for The Closer above.

Comments / 1

Related
Vibe

Raven-Symoné Talks ‘The Cosby Show’ And Pressure To Lose Weight As A Child On TV One’s ‘Uncensored’

Raven-Symoné opened up about her full career during a new episode of UNCENSORED on TV One. The actress reflected on her early career through where she stands today. Although she was a key member of the cast of The Cosby Show lead by disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, the Disney Channel star relatively has no memory of the experience. Raven first appeared on The Cosby Show at the age of four in 1989, after the show had aired for four seasons. The young talent was cast as Olivia Kendall, the stepdaughter of Denise Huxtable. “I can only tell you about the journey to The Cosby Show from...
WEIGHT LOSS
Vibe

Netflix Drops Trailer For Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay’s ‘Colin in Black & White’

Netflix has released the official trailer for Colin in Black & White the Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick created series based on the athlete’s life story. The official synopsis describes “a bold new dramatic limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class, and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family.” The six-episode series is executive produced by Kaepernick and DuVernay and Michael Starrbury. DuVernay directed episode 101 and all of the present-day Colin Kaepernick scenes, with Sheldon Candis as director for episode 102, Robert Townsend on episodes 103 and 104, Angel Kristi Williams...
NFL
Vibe

Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special ‘The Closer’ Under Fire For Transphobic Commentary

Comedian Dave Chappelle is facing backlash for his latest Netflix comedy special The Closer. In the performance, the 48-year-old makes controversial commentary on the LGBTQ+ community. The stand-up performance debuted on the streaming platform on Tuesday (Oct. 5) and is the last in a series of specials released by the acclaimed comedian for Netflix. According to Deadline, Chappelle delivered jokes referencing physical anatomy and declared himself a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in support of author J.K. Rowling who has also come under fire multiple times for transphobic comments. The comedian also joked about the rapper DaBaby after his homophobic and false statements regarding...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Wayans
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Nas
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Talib Kweli
radiofacts.com

Trans Comedian Flame Monroe Responds and Supports Dave Chappelle (videos)

Dave Chappelle’s fourth Netflix comedy instalment “The Closer” was just released pregnant with a boatload of controversy. The Closer is one of the most controversial routines of Chappelle’s comedy career. Chappelle had previously released a self-titled Special “Dave Chapelle” before that “Sticks and Stones” and finally “Equanimity and the Bird Revelation.”
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Sticks Stones#Lizzo#Nbc News#Abc News
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy: ‘I hate that he has hurt so many people’

Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's The Closer stopped being fun when it started looking like something from Fox News

"Maybe you watch comedy specials to endure them, but I watch them to have a good time, and I stop watching them when that’s no longer the case," writes poet Saeed Jones, who is gay and Black, in a GQ essay. "Chappelle argues this makes me 'too sensitive, too brittle'; I just think I have better things to do than watch a standup set that could just as well have been a Fox News special. As a gay Black man, even when I’m watching a comedy special, my identity is inconveniently present. It’s so annoying; I asked my queerness to chill in the other room so I could watch The Closer in peace, but no such luck." Jones points out at the beginning of his essay that Chappelle walked away from Chappelle's Show "when he realized the white people watching him were laughing a little too hard and likely for the wrong reasons." Jones adds: "It’s clear that whatever the hell was going on in 2005, Chappelle intuited that Hollywood was trying to kill him, literally or metaphorically, and I’m Black enough to know exactly what that feels like. I cheered when he decided to save himself instead. I cheered even louder when, having saved himself, he decided to return to the stage. America might love a second-act; I love Black people who get free. Watching Chappelle contort himself to justify ashy ideas about gender, queerness and identity is harrowing, because the only thing more brutal than someone saying hurtful shit is someone saying hurtful shit moments after making you laugh, moments after cracking you up in a way that’s both fun and deeply needed, moments after making you feel like you all got free together. America has only gotten better at trying to kill me. Laughter is no joke, which makes the betrayal, years in the making at this point, all the more devastating. I feel like a fool to have rooted for Dave Chappelle for so long. Things were easier when the men who wanted to hurt me just said so at the jump." ALSO: Damon Wayans says Chappelle "freed the slaves" of comedy from P.C. culture.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Cancel culture: Dave Chappelle and other comedians who have taken sides

As cancel culture becomes more and more ubiquitous in show business, comedians are finding it particularly difficult to ignore. When one’s profession is to take the stage to shake up and lambaste pop culture and society, the odds that a joke or train of thought will venture into cancelable territory shoots up beyond even the most outspoken of celebrities.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Admits “I Screwed Up Internal Communication” Amid Dave Chappelle Controversy, Says “Storytelling Has Impact On Real World”

Today was a big day for Netflix, which reported strong quarterly earnings and “mind-boggling” 142 million households that have sampled runaway hit Squid Game. But the celebration was subdued in the streamer’s upper echelons as the company is still reeling from the internal — and external — backlash against transphobic statements in Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special The Closer. While Chappelle had included anti-trans jokes in his act before, including in the 2019 Netflix special Sticks and Stones, The Closer, which was delivered to the streamer a week before its release, struck a chord. The situation was exacerbated by two internal emails...
TV & VIDEOS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Netflix workers stage walk-out over Chappelle transgender comments

  Published by Reuters   By Dawn Chmielewski (Reuters) – Netflix Inc employees are staging a walk-out on Wednesday in an unprecedented show of defiance to protest the streaming giant’s decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s controversial new comedy special, which they say ridicules trans people. A group of employees calling itself Team Trans* has […] The post Netflix workers stage walk-out over Chappelle transgender comments appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vibe

Issa Rae Was Told To Include A White Character In ‘Insecure’ So Audiences Would Care

“You can’t please everybody, and I don’t want to please everybody,” Issa Rae revealed in the October 2021 cover story for Mic. This sentiment may have been in response to her personal life, but can easily correlate to her professional life as well. Just weeks before the fifth and final season of her hit show Insecure airs, the multi-hyphenate mogul revealed that she refused to center the series around white people despite the idea of “needing” a white character being placed in her head. “From the jump in creating the show, it was put in my mind that you had to have...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ted Sarandos and Dave Chappelle Are Missing the Criticism’s Point (Column)

The second memo that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos issued to Netflix staff about Dave Chappelle and stand-up comedy only proves that he doesn’t understand why people are actually upset about how Chappelle approaches transgender people in his new special “The Closer.” In his first response, Sarandos emphasized that even if “some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited … our members enjoy it.” In the second, he again asserts Chappelle’s right to “artistic freedom.” In both, he underlines that neither he nor anyone with sign-off power at Netflix believe that Chappelle’s extensive material on transgender people crosses the...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

313
Followers
464
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy