The Daily’s founding producer, Theo Balcomb, is leaving the Times

By Ashley Carman
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello again, and thanks for reading Hot Pod. Today’s an unexpectedly busy one — with a scoop for us to get into. I’ll waste no time!. Theo Balcomb, the producer and co-creator of The Daily who’s widely acknowledged for propelling the show to success, is leaving The New York Times nearly five years after joining. Balcomb will launch her own independent business focused on producing and editing, she confirmed with Hot Pod. Her last day will be October 15th.

