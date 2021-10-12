CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA’s massive next-generation space telescope arrives in South America ahead of launch

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than two decades of delays and ballooning development costs, NASA’s next-generation space observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, has arrived in French Guiana, South America — the site of the spacecraft’s planned launch later this year. Its arrival sparks the beginning of weeks of final preparations before the telescope is loaded on the top of its rocket for flight.

