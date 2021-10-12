Ryan Gosling Reveals How He Kept His Daughters Entertained During Quarantine
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have really been honing their acting skills during the pandemic. At home. For their kids. To keep them occupied because let’s face it, when you’re a parent with little kids at home you are going to use every tool in your tool belt to keep them from getting bored. And luckily for 7-year-old Esmerelda and 5-year-old Amada, their dad has some solid skills to keep them occupied.www.romper.com
Comments / 0