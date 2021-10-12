CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Ryan Gosling Reveals How He Kept His Daughters Entertained During Quarantine

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have really been honing their acting skills during the pandemic. At home. For their kids. To keep them occupied because let’s face it, when you’re a parent with little kids at home you are going to use every tool in your tool belt to keep them from getting bored. And luckily for 7-year-old Esmerelda and 5-year-old Amada, their dad has some solid skills to keep them occupied.

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
femalefirst.co.uk

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' kids found quarantine tough

Ryan Gosling has revealed how his kids found quarantine and how he kept them entertained. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' kids found quarantine "tough". The 'Notebook' actor has Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, five, with his 47-year-old actress wife, and Ryan admitted it was hard on them being separated from other kids their own age.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Ryan Gosling Talks About Quarantine With Kids Esmeralda, 7, & Amada, 5, In Rare New Interview

Ryan Gosling gave a rare interview to GQ magazine in which he talked about how he and wife Eva Mendes got through the pandemic with their two young daughters. Oh, to be a pandemic-era parent. Ryan Gosling is giving us all kinds of relatability vibes in a new interview with GQ magazine at a launch party for the famous actor’s new (and first) brand partnership with Tag Heuer. The October 7 interview gave a rare look into the Drive star’s parenting skills with longtime partner Eva Mendes as he talked about his two daughters, Esmerelda and Amada, and how they all managed to stay entertained through quarantine.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Ryan Gosling Gives Rare Glimpse Into How He and Eva Mendes Parented Through Quarantine

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes rarely share a look at their lives outside of a movie set, but Gosling offered a brief idea of what they did during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. In a new interview with GQ about his brand partnership with watchmaker Tag Heuer, Gosling joked that he and Mendes did "more acting in quarantine" than in their entire careers to keep their children entertained. Gosling and Mendes have been in a relationship since 2011 and are parents to daughters Esmeralda Arnada, 7, and Amanda Lee, 5.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Mendes
Person
Ryan Gosling
POPSUGAR

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes's Kids Have Been Testing the Couple's Acting Skills During the Pandemic

Some children like to watch reruns of their favorite cartoons, but Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes's kids prefer live entertainment. In addition to having full control of the family's TV set, it sounds like 7-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada also hold casting calls, direct, and request regular "business" lunches with their two favorite actors, Mom and Dad. During a recent interview with GQ, Ryan revealed that he and Eva have kept their daughters entertained throughout the pandemic by reading them bedtime stories — aka practicing their voice acting — and putting on performances for the girls.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Ryan Gosling gives rare insight into family life with Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are a notoriously private couple, so fan are relishing the insight he just gave into their family life. After meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, the pair welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, in 2014, and their second, Amada Lee Gosling, in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Ryan Gosling opens up about how he and Eva Mendes spent quarantine period with kids

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes not often open up about their relationship however have at all times been a much-loved couple for his or her followers. In a current interview with QC, Gosling opened up about how he and Eva went via life in quarantine and the way they managed parenting throughout that point interval. The couple shares two kids, Esmeralda and Amada. Read on to know how the couple stored their little ones entertained throughout the lockdown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarantine#Amada
thedigitalfix.com

Ryan Gosling dancing in shiny trousers aged 12 video goes viral

It turns out Ryan Gosling had a well of dancing experience before his time boogieing in the musical movie La La Land. A video of a twelve-year-old Gosling dancing while wearing shiny purple pants has recently re-emerged and gone viral – proving that the star has been shimmying his way into the spotlight for decades.
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Family Album: Sweetest Pics With Their 6 Kids

A touching timeline. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have shared sweet moments with their six children both before and after their 2016 split. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he legally adopted both children the following year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Adrienne Maloof's Relationship with Dr. Paul Nassif Today

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof and her ex-husband, Dr. Paul Nassif, have certainly come a long way. The pair appear to have moved past any drama they once experienced and look to now be in a good enough place that Adrienne recently attended the birthday party for Paul's daughter, Paulina, who turned 1 this month.
RELATIONSHIPS
Financial Times

What makes Ryan Gosling tick?

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a movie star in possession of a bankable reputation must be in want of an endorsement deal. And when it comes to reputations there are few more bankable than Ryan Gosling’s, who has just finished filming The Gray Man, reportedly the most expensive film ever made by Netflix.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Ryan Gosling lands new role as ambassador for Tag Heuer

Ryan Gosling channels his 2011 action movie 'Drive' in his first campaign with Swiss watchmakers Tag Heuer. Ryan Gosling has been named a brand ambassador for Swiss watchmakers Tag Heuer. The Hollywood actor - who is known for his immaculate style and penchant for a suave suit - has landed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Ok Magazine

Ryan Gosling Signs On As Ambassador For Swiss Luxury Watch Brand Tag Heuer In His First-Ever Partnership

Hollywood's hottest hunk Ryan Gosling is starring in his first-ever brand campaign. The actor has partnered with the Swiss luxury watch brand Tag Heuer as it's newest ambassador. Gosling starred in a photoshoot for the brand in which he is styled in the new Carrera Three Hands collection that pays tribute to the brand's motor racing heritage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Explains Viral Angelina Jolie Cake-Smashing Video

On Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Salma Hayek shared the story behind her Marvel Studios’ Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie smashing her face into a birthday cake in a video that went viral last month. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked about her 55th birthday celebration last month, Hayek clarified, “There was no birthday party. All of those people were crashers. I said, ‘I don’t want a birthday party this year.’ I had to work all day. Twenty-five people, that I told them there is no birthday party, showed up anyway,” she said, referring to the bash documented in her September Instagram post.  In the...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Ryan Gosling Finds Time To Get Personal

An elegant nighttime party for a luxury watchmaker is not the place you'd expect a star to get personal, especially one as reserved and private as Ryan Gosling, so it was surprising when he brought up his two children with Eva Mendes as he spoke to the audience gathered at the TAG Heuer event Thursday evening.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy