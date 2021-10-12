CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LDS Game Day discussion thread

By Adam J. Morris
Lone Star Ball
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have three games today, since yesterday’s Houston/ChiSox game was rained out. The Astros and the White Sox play at 1:07 p.m. Central. We need to root for the White Sox so we don’t have a Boston/Houston ALCS. That would be terrible. The Brewers and Braves play at 4:15 p.m....

