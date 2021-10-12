Early 2022 Fantasy Baseball First Base Rankings: Top 20 gives Paul Goldschmidt, C.J. Cron benefit of the doubt

Back when position scarcity was still a thing, first base was the position where you could wait forever, offering more big bats that could be reasonably rostered in Fantasy. We're a few years removed from that golden age. Now, it's as flawed as any other position -- perhaps even more so given that it's a repository for aging has-beens and others too unathletic to play anywhere else. It's not the go-to for stolen bases, that's for sure.