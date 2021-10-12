One car model is involved in more reckless driving incidents than any other: study

The insurance company Insurify analyzed the driving records of its 1.9 million motorists for a new study.

The study uncovered which car models attract the most drivers who have reckless driving infractions.

Sports cars largely made up the category of most reckless driving infractions.

A new study from the insurance company Insurify analyzed the driving records of its 1.9 million motorists to uncover what car models attract the most drivers who have reckless driving infractions.

“Reckless driving carries serious consequences including injury, property damage, criminal charges, and a spike in insurance prices,” Insurify wrote in its study. “While any vehicle can be misused, it turns out that some car models tend to attract more reckless drivers than others.”

Insurify was able to access the motorists’ driving records from when they applied for insurance, allowing the company to analyze the car models with the most driving infractions from 2010 to the present.

Any car model has an average of 15 out of 10,000 of its drivers having at least one infraction for reckless driving. However, the cars compiled for Insurify’s top 10 cars with the most reckless driving incidents begin with an average of 44 per 10,000 drivers.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

"While the top 10 list of models with the most reckless driving infractions comprises trucks, SUVs, sedans, coupes, and luxury vehicles, the most strongly represented category by far is sports cars," Insurify wrote.

The car taking the less-than-coveted No. 1 spot for the most drivers with reckless driving infractions was the Mazda MX-5 Miata, with 73 infractions per 10,000, marking infractions close to 390 percent higher than the average rate.

“With a 2019 MSRP of $26,650, the MX-5 Miata is a sports car with a more affordable price tag than most of its counterparts,” Insurify wrote. “Perhaps this lower dollar investment engenders more reckless behavior behind the wheel, but, regardless, the Mazda MX-5 Miata has more reckless drivers than any other models in the nation.”

The other nine cars rounding out the top 10 were, in order from least to greatest, the Dodge Challenger, the Saturn L200, the RAM 1500, the Volkswagen CC, the Cadillac ATS, the Chevrolet K1500, the Nissan 370Z, the ​​Isuzu Rodeo and the Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA