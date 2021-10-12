What to make of Jay Glazer’s speculation about Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers

NFL Insider Jay Glazer excited the masses when he suggested the Steelers could make a play for Aaron Rodgers this offseason. But did he say anything we don’t already know?

“Obviously, everyone saw the ‘gaga eyes’ last week during Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin’s [interaction], and here’s what I can tell you: When Ben Roethlisberger, it’s time for him to move on — and Mike Tomlin told me this — he doesn’t want to start over with a rookie,” Glazer said. “The Steelers are going to want to go with somebody who’s a veteran. So of course, you’ve got a guy like Aaron Rodgers, and Aaron Rodgers, it’s really up to him whether or not he decides he wants to be traded out of Green Bay. There’ll still be other teams interested in Rodgers.”

Later, Glazer listed two of the teams, and threw the Steelers into the mix as well.

“The Denver Broncos, I know they called about him,” Glazer said. “Also, the 49ers had called about him before they drafted Trey Lance. But yeah, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to need a veteran quarterback, obviously that makes sense.”

Something “making sense” and something happening are two very different things, of course. The Steelers should pursue Rodgers this offseason. He could lead them back to Super Bowl contention.

But they’ll have competition, and the Packers will be seeking an immense amount of compensation — assuming Rodgers still wants out. While he was blunt about his unhappiness this offseason, people can change their minds. The Packers are 4-1 and playing like one of the best teams in the NFL.

Also, the line about Tomlin wanting to replace Roethlisberger with a veteran is vague. Technically, Mason Rudolph is a veteran. It’s an ambiguous term.

It’s also hard to believe the Steelers would pass up an opportunity to draft their next quarterback next year if they like somebody in the first or second round.

With Roethlisberger towards the end, the Rodgers speculation will keep persisting. It’s fun, but right now, there isn’ anything concrete.