James Gunn Just Confirmed His Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Composer, And It’s A Marvel Newbie

Her tenure with the Parks and Recreation cast and roles in movies like Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates or Happiest Season might cause someone to assume that Aubrey Plaza is primarily a comedic actress when, in reality, she has done it all. To name a few examples, the 37-year-old is also a Scream Queen (with Life After Beth in 2014 and the 2019 Child’s Play remake), played a villain on Criminal Minds, lent her voice to The Legend of Korra, and starred in a few comic book adaptations - namely 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and one fo the most unique Marvel TV shows, FX’s Legion. However, Plaza has not yet broken into the Marvel movies, but if and when she does, we have a few characters in mind for her to play, including one who has a similar cultural background.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO