CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED vs. Dell XPS 13

By Mark Coppock
Digital Trends
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDell’s XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy for almost any task. There are several reasons it’s our choice for both the best laptop overall and the best 13-inch laptop, not the least of which are its diminutive size, its great looks and build quality, and its plethora of configuration choices.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap this powerful Dell laptop is today

If you’ve chosen to go with the portability of laptop deals instead of desktop computer deals, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of Dell laptop deals. That’s because Dell is a trusted name in the computing industry, and it rolls out offers like this $55 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which brings the laptop’s price down to an even more affordable $330 from its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Daily Deals: Score a Dell XPS RTX 3060 Gaming PC for $999, Alienware RTX 3070 PC for $1599, Lenovo Legion 17-Inch RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1480

If you were to buy an RTX 30 series video card today, you'd still be paying way, way over MSRP. However, buying a pre-built RTX 30 series equipped gaming PC is another story; you might actually find one at a good discount. There are some new price drops today from Dell/Alienware. The Dell XPS is equipped with an RTX 3060 video card for under $1K and is powerful enough for most gamers. The Alienware PCs equipped with the RTX 3070 and 3080 video cards are for those who want to push 4K at 60fps or higher, or 1440p at 240fps or higher. Both options are on sale today. Other deals today include a rare 33% off the Calvin and Hobbes hardcover box set, a new SSD that's perfect for your PS5 storage upgrade, a $260 price drop on a 17" Lenovo Legion RTX 3070 equipped gaming laptop, and more.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

If you need to upgrade your laptop, you should take advantage of this year’s Black Friday deals, particularly Black Friday laptop deals or Black Friday gaming laptop deals, depending on the machine’s purpose. You don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday though, as there are early Dell Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. For example, the massively popular Dell XPS 13 is currently discounted by $250, which brings the laptop’s price down to $700 from its original price of $950.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Buy a Dell XPS 13 laptop today and save $250 with this crazy deal

As we get deeper into fall, the laptop deals keep coming — including Dell XPS deals and Dell laptop deals. Right now, Dell is practically giving away the Dell XPS 13 Touch for only $800, down from $1,050. That’s one of the top laptops in its class, for $250 off. If you’re on campus this semester, this is one of the best student laptop deals you’ll find. Don’t let it get away!
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Precision#Dell Laptops#Dell Xps#Zenbook#Xps#Oled
Digital Trends

QUICK! Best Buy has a brand new Chromebook for ONLY $99 right now

Right now, as part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals, you can buy an HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $99 for a strictly limited time only. If you’re keen to be able to work on the move for far less than ever before, this is an unbeatable offer, saving you a massive $160 on the usual price. You’ll need to be quick though as we can’t see stock sticking around for long at this price. As with all Black Friday deals, you need to get in on the action immediately to reap the benefits.
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

Hot Deals: Save Big On Gigabyte's RTX And OLED Gaming Laptop, 32-Inch Dell And LG FreeSync Monitors

One often-posted work-around for enthusiasts' inability to locate new graphics cards is to purchase a pre-built gaming PC or a gaming laptop. In the past, hardcore system-building enthusiasts have sneered at gaming laptops, as their perceived gaming performance value was widely regarded to be inferior for in-place gaming. Given the exorbitant prices placed on performance graphics cards lately, they've become downright desirable.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Digital Trends

MSI Creator Z16 vs. Dell XPS 17

There’s been a discernible trend lately toward laptops designed especially for creators. They’re larger, starting at 15 inches and going up from there, and they’re more powerfully equipped with Intel H-series CPUs and faster GPUs than we’re accustomed to seeing in non-gaming laptops. They make for great video-editing laptops as well as photo-editing laptops. The Dell XPS 17 epitomizes that trend, equipping up to an eight-core Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. We loved the laptop’s performance, packed into a small chassis given its 17-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display.
TECHNOLOGY
Photography Life

ASUS ProArt PA32UCG Monitor

With its “ProArt” series, ASUS has been targeting the creative field with all kinds of high-quality computer parts and accessories. Its monitor line-up is quite well-known by now, with everything from beginner-level IPS displays all the way to high-end monitors for color-accurate work. Ever since I reviewed the ASUS ProArt PA278QV, I have been curious about how well the high-end ASUS monitors measure up for serious post-processing needs, so when I found out that ASUS released its newest ProArt PA32UCG monitor, I wanted to give it a shot. With its $5K price tag, this monitor is by no means cheap, so let’s see what it has to offer, especially when compared to its competition.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell slashes XPS 13 laptop price to next to nothing with this deal

Buying a brand-new laptop can be a little bit intimidating. There are so many features to consider and so many laptop brands out there, you might have no idea where to start. When you’re browsing through different laptop deals, look for devices that are sturdy, powerful, and manufactured by a great laptop brand. That’s why we always recommend Dell XPS deals. These Dell laptop deals hit at the perfect balance of functionality and price for most computer buyers. There’s a massive sale on the Dell website right now — you can get a Dell XPS 13 Touch for just $750, a huge $300 off the original price of $1,050. You can learn more about this fantastic piece of tech below.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Surface Laptop Studio vs. Dell XPS 15: Which is a better buy?

The Surface Laptop Studio is a solid contender in the Ultrabook category. Its beautiful 120Hz display, battery life, and design make it a great choice. For some though, the lack of options could be a problem. The Dell XPS 15 is a robust laptop with a lot of neat features...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Dell XPS 15 9510 Review: OLED, RTX, and all of your favorite acronyms

After getting a big redesign last year, Dell’s latest XPS laptops are mostly spec bumps. In fact, that’s exactly what it was with the XPS 17 9710. With the Dell XPS 15 9510, it’s that and a bit more. Obviously, the spec bump means it now comes with Intel’s 11th-generation...
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Dell XPS 15 9510 Review: A Powerful RTX Laptop With OLED Pop

The latest version of Dell's XPS 15 (9510) is not a drastic departure from last year's model (9500). In terms of the physical design it is actually no different at all, which is not a bad thing. Last year saw Dell tweak the XPS 15's composition with a handful of subtle refinements, like slimming down the bezels on the InfinityEdge display and endowing it with a much bigger touchpad. The culmination of those and other small changes was a polished laptop inside and out, and the same can be said for this year's revision -- except it's faster.
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

Dell XPS 17 Review: The ultimate laptop for creators

These days it seems like content creators like bloggers or video editors might be more interested in Apple's M1 Macs, but when it comes to folks who must have Windows machines, the XPS lineup is just as solid. I've already reviewed the XPS 13, the XPS 15 is also available, but the XPS 17 just sent to me by Dell for review is at the top of the top.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Best Windows tablet 2021: Surface Pro vs. Dell, HP, and Lenovo tablets

The best Windows tablets squeeze as much performance, battery life, and features as they can inside their ultraportable form factors. Also sometimes referred to as 2-in-1s, thanks to their ability to function as a laptop with the aid of rotating or removable keyboards, these compact PCs can replace a traditional laptop or an iPad for on-the-go work and play. Of the six major tablets of the 2021 generation, two are particularly notable and stand out above the others.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 Laptop, gaming monitors and more are on sale

We keep getting great deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find the excellent ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 Laptop that features a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, ScreenPad Plus and Windows 10 Pro for $2,070 after a $230 discount. Another great option comes as the Dell Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1 Laptop that now sells for $1,649 after receiving an $80.99 discount. This laptop packs a 17-inch QHD touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GGB RAM, 1TB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition and other gaming PCs on sale

If you like PC gaming, you must definitely head over to Dell.com, as in right now. You will find great gaming PCs and even better discounts, starting with the Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition available for $980 after a $449.99 discount. This will get you a new PC with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HHD storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6 graphics card under the hood. If you want to take your gaming on the road, you can also check out the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop that starts at $1,800 after a $400 discount. This will get you a beautiful laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16G RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics. And you can also check out the complete list of options from Dell by following this link.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy