Asus ZenBook 13 OLED vs. Dell XPS 13

If you were to buy an RTX 30 series video card today, you'd still be paying way, way over MSRP. However, buying a pre-built RTX 30 series equipped gaming PC is another story; you might actually find one at a good discount. There are some new price drops today from Dell/Alienware. The Dell XPS is equipped with an RTX 3060 video card for under $1K and is powerful enough for most gamers. The Alienware PCs equipped with the RTX 3070 and 3080 video cards are for those who want to push 4K at 60fps or higher, or 1440p at 240fps or higher. Both options are on sale today. Other deals today include a rare 33% off the Calvin and Hobbes hardcover box set, a new SSD that's perfect for your PS5 storage upgrade, a $260 price drop on a 17" Lenovo Legion RTX 3070 equipped gaming laptop, and more.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO